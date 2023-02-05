Work is gearing up on a transmission line project being coordinated by Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

PSO said it plans to improve the safety and reliability of the local transmission system with the East Lawton Transmission Improvement Project, a $23 million investment to rebuild about 10 miles of 69-kilovolt transmission line. The power line stretches between a substation in East Lawton near Southeast 60th Street and East Gore Boulevard, travels west for approximately 3.5 miles, then turns north and parallels Interstate 44 before ending at a substation on Fort Sill.

