Work is gearing up on a transmission line project being coordinated by Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
PSO said it plans to improve the safety and reliability of the local transmission system with the East Lawton Transmission Improvement Project, a $23 million investment to rebuild about 10 miles of 69-kilovolt transmission line. The power line stretches between a substation in East Lawton near Southeast 60th Street and East Gore Boulevard, travels west for approximately 3.5 miles, then turns north and parallels Interstate 44 before ending at a substation on Fort Sill.
“The existing transmission line is more than 60 years old,” said Tim Hushbeck, PSO external affairs manager. “This project represents PSO’s ongoing investment in upgrading Lawton’s electric transmission system.”
The project is beginning with pre-construction activities, which include right-of-way clearing and installation of gates and culverts to allow PSO representatives to safely access areas with in the company’s easements. Officials said the work may involve removing fences, trees and other obstructions from the right of way area.
Transmission line construction will begin immediately after those activities are completed, officials said. PSO representatives expect crews to work until late spring, when they will observe a mandatory stoppage due to peak power demand in the summer months. Crews will resume work in early fall and plan to complete the project by the end of the year. Coates Field Services Inc. is PSO’s right-of-way representative and its agents will remain in contact with landowners throughout the construction process, PSO officials said.