Public Service Company of Oklahoma has filed a request with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for approval of a project to bolster energy reliability and resilience at Fort Sill.
PSO announced previously it was coordinating a project to provide more clean energy to the power grid, add to the safety and security of grid modernization efforts and increase energy supply diversity for PSO customers. If approved by the corporation commission, the $117.9 million project would build 36 megawatts of gas-fired electric generation and 10.9 megawatts of solar panels.
While the proposed facilities would be located on Fort Sill, all of the energy generated would flow onto the electric grid to serve all PSO’s customers, the company said. In the case of an outage, the facilities could be isolated from the grid and provide enough power to sustain Fort Sill’s mission critical operations.
If the commission grants PSO’s request, construction would begin in Fall 2021. The solar facility would be operational in 2022, while the gas-fired generation would come online in late 2023. Along with the initial 30-year lease, there is an option to extend for 10 additional years. PSO’s application includes a request for the company to recover the costs of the project.
Micah Budge, PSO energy services program manager, said in June the facility would feature 36 megawatt natural gas-fired Reciprocating Internal Combustion Engines (RICE) and up to 14 megawatts of solar energy power. The facility will be built on the south side of Fort Sill, near Rogers Lane and Sheridan Road.
The Photovoltaic Solar (PV Solar) complex would be built on the east side of the Bentley Gate area, on 65 acres of what used to be the Artillery Village (a power line also would be built along Sheridan Road to feed into the PSO substation). The RICE, comprised of four 9-megawatt engines, will be built on 15 acres on the west side of the gate area. Budge said the RICE has a smaller footprint than does the solar panel project, so less land is needed.
Under the agreement between the Army and PSO, the energy company would build, own, operate and maintain the energy-producing site, while Fort Sill would have first claim on that energy in emergencies. Specifically, the energy complex would provide “100 percent of the power needed to sustain Fort Sill’s critical services for at least 14 days,” Army officials said in June. During non-emergency times, the plant would provide an increase grid reliability and power to the community at large.