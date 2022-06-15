Public Service Company of Oklahoma expects to begin work Thursday to convert streetlights in Lawton to LED lights.
PSO officials said last week their crews would be converting 4,129 streetlights in the city to light-emitting diode (LED), lights that are more efficient and longer-lasting than the current high-intensity discharge (HID) lights now in use.
“HID lights are an obsolete technology and are being phased out industry-wide. They are becoming increasingly expensive and difficult to find,” Brandon Sirman, PSO customer service manager, said in a statement.
According to PSO officials, LED lights are more focused, meaning less of the illumination they provide is lost to the sky. HID lights are omnidirectional, meaning their light is shed in a wider area, including overhead. PSO officials said LED lights also take less time to warm up, and will eliminate the “eerie” yellow glow seen in high-pressure sodium lights, improving night vision. The net result will be better visibility for drivers and pedestrians, which also will improve safety.
“LED lights produce a clearer light that will improve night visibility for everyone,” said PSO External Affairs Manager Tim Hushbeck. “I think our customers are going to be very happy with what they see.”
Wayne Greene, PSO regional communications manager, said the conversion is slated to begin Thursday, and is expected to last through early 2023. That timeline is dependent on several issues, including weather and the availability of work crews, he said.
He said the conversion is not as simple as changing a bulb. The worker must remove the receptacle at the top of each streetlight pole, then replace it, a process that takes about 20 minutes per pole, Green said. The conversion work will be done to streetlights along arterials, as well as those in residential neighborhoods.
Greene said the benefit for drivers and pedestrians is more focused lights.
“We mean, more of the light is directed to the street and less of it is wasted into the sky,” Greene said, explaining PSO is relying on federal environmental impact guidance in selecting fixtures. “The fixtures were selected as the best available LED option for visibility.”
Greene said the new LED lights are “Dark Sky Friendly,” a designation by the International Dark-Sky Association that means the lights minimize glare while reducing light trespass and skyglow. All products approved in the program are required to be fully shielded and must minimize the amount of blue light in the nighttime environment. While blue light is helpful during the day, it can be disruptive to sleep at night.
PSO will fund installation and upkeep on the new lights. The City of Lawton will pay for the energy usage at a discounted rate, as it does for existing lights, PSO officials said.