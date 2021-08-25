TULSA — Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) announced it will conduct a physical inventory of streetlights in all 232 cities and towns the company serves.
The assessment is an effort to prepare for new and innovative lighting systems, according to a press release. The inventory will be performed by the data collection firm VentureSum and is expected to be completed by the end of this year or early 2022.
The purpose of the inventory is to provide precise information on the streetlights in each town and municipality, including about a dozen attributes for each streetlight, and more accurate GPS coordinates, according to a press release.
“In addition to ultimately enhancing safety for many communities, this initiative will enable PSO personnel to more efficiently and effectively upgrade and restore our streetlights,” said PSO Customer Services Manager, Brandon Sirman. “Once the information has been collected, we will review the data and compare it to existing maps and records to create a more comprehensive and detailed streetlight inventory.”
Sirman adds the public may see field personnel driving around over the next few months as they stop to look at every streetlight and take pictures of the poles, and adds that if customers have any questions or concerns regarding the inventory, they may share that information in an email to psocustomerservice@aep.com.