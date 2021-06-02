TULSA — Now through July 9, FFA chapters across the state have the opportunity to apply for a share of $40,000 in STEM grants from the American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation and Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO).
FFA STEM After-School grants support FFA chapter projects and give students opportunities to learn and grow in STEM-related fields, according to a press release from PSO.
Eligible chapters may receive individual grants ranging from $1,000 to $2,500. Priority will be given to applications that benefit more than one chapter and that are sustainable over multiple years.
“We’re excited to continue our partnership with FFA to offer hands-on, STEM-related education to students in the areas we serve,” said Tiffini Jackson, PSO vice president, External Affairs. “These grants will help students learn technical and critical thinking skills that can help set them on a rewarding career path.”
The grant program is possible through a partnership between PSO and the Oklahoma FFA Foundation, and is available to Oklahoma FFA chapters in areas served by PSO.
Grant applications are available on the Oklahoma FFA Foundation’s website at www.okffa.org.