An undercover prostitution operation by Lawton police netted several arrests this week, including a man accused of trying to entice an undercover cop into his employ.
You could say he was pimp slapped by the police.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
An undercover prostitution operation by Lawton police netted several arrests this week, including a man accused of trying to entice an undercover cop into his employ.
You could say he was pimp slapped by the police.
Maricus Chevya Moore, 36, of Tulsa, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of pandering after three prior felony convictions, records indicate. Due to his priors, Moore faces between six to 60 years in prison if convicted.
A female undercover officer posted a photo of herself as a prostitute online and answered messages when she received one from Moore, the probable cause affidavit states.
The first message read: “Baby girl I’m not trying to play with you nor waste your time, but I’m some pimpin’ I’m just checking to see if you’re content with your current situation or do you see room for growth.”
A second message followed: “You have the type of beauty that comes second to none, and if given the proper opportunity I wouldn’t mind getting to know you. I definitely can see you have a bright future,” the affidavit states.
The officer and Moore began a conversation by phone and then, according to investigators, he wanted to have a video chat with her. Moore was adamant, according to the affidavit:
“Over half the mistakes we make in life are made because we are unaware, uneducated or misguided. … I’m a positioner, I put people in the right positions to succeed. You have all the credentials to be very successful. This is an invitation that leads to the path of successful life. It’s up to you to accept.”
The officer did not respond.
The next day, Moore called the officer to check on her thoughts about the offer and she said she was interested. She told Moore to meet her at a Lawton hotel and they would split what she made 50/50, the affidavit states. She also indicated she would be willing to move with Moore in the future and work with him permanently. Moore indicated he wasn’t interested in having sex with her but he wanted to FaceTime with her to make sure she looked like her photo.
The officer received the call from Moore on Wednesday and he was seen inside “a luxury style vehicle with a dark interior,” according to the affidavit. He said he was traveling from Dallas, Texas, to see her.
Once he arrived at the officer’s hotel room and knocked, Moore was arrested and taken to jail.
Moore has a trio of prior felony convictions from Tulsa County: February 2005, robbery with a firearm; January 2009, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction; and October 2014, possession of controlled drugs with intent to distribute, records indicate.
Held on $75,000 bond, Moore returns to court at 9 a.m. April 28 for a preliminary hearing.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.