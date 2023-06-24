A man and woman are in jail on $500,000 bond each after being accused of pimping, weapons, drugs, child neglect and animal cruelty charges.
Detectives from the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit were conducting an undercover operation involving prostitution on June 13 when they reached out to an ad posted on Mega Personals. Arrangements were made for $240 in exchange for a half-hour meeting that included oral sex, the probable cause affidavit states. The detective was told to meet at 1006 SW Park.
A woman met the detective in the driveway and told him to park in the rear of the home. Other detectives listening through an open phone line moved in to arrest the woman once the “bust word” was triggered.
The woman told police that Cameron Pippins had approached her about making some extra money. When she met with Pippins, he and Phalesha Bean were messaging four or five different cell phones before Pippins handed her a condom and told her to “go wait outside” … ”there is someone coming for you,” according to the affidavit.
She said she’d had to perform sexual acts with men who came to the house, and she said she was often scared of something happening to her. Once the act was done, she said she would give half the money to Pippins, the affidavit states. She said Pippins and Bean would have her send them photos of herself.
Investigators discovered several text messages on her phone confirming her story, according to the affidavit. The woman said there were three to four others also being pimped by the pair.
During a search of their house, police found the couple’s children, ranging in age from 4 years old to 2 months old, the affidavit states.
During the search, police recovered a baggie of fentanyl pills and two chamber-loaded handguns accessible to the children, including one that was reported stolen, according to the affidavit. Police also recovered digital scales, five cell phones and two computers. Inside a closet, a malnourished puppy was found, according to police. The dog was taken by Animal Control and the children were released to Bean’s mother.
Bean told investigators she and Pippins made ads posted for the girls on Skip the Games, Erotic Monkey and Mega Personals, the affidavit states. She said it was Pippins’ idea to create the ads and she would take the photos to post to the sites.