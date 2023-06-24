A man and woman are in jail on $500,000 bond each after being accused of pimping, weapons, drugs, child neglect and animal cruelty charges.

Detectives from the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit were conducting an undercover operation involving prostitution on June 13 when they reached out to an ad posted on Mega Personals. Arrangements were made for $240 in exchange for a half-hour meeting that included oral sex, the probable cause affidavit states. The detective was told to meet at 1006 SW Park.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.