CARNEGIE — Prospective candidates for district legislators are asked to file their nomination petitions soon.
Each candidate for elective office shall file a nomination petition with the Kiowa Election Commission (KEC), according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer. Each nomination petition shall contain at least 50 signatures of members of the tribe who are qualified to vote in the respective district.
Nomination petitions must be issued by the KEC. Petitions are available, along with other required forms, in a candidate packet provided by the Office of the KEC located at the Tribal Complex in Carnegie, according to Tsoodle.
Qualifications for office:
•At the time of filing, each candidate for District Legislator shall be an enrolled member of the tribe, shall have attained the age of twenty-one or older, and shall possess a high school degree or its equivalent.
•No person convicted of a felony shall be eligible to be a candidate for legislator or serve as a legislator.
•Each candidate for legislator shall be required to submit to a criminal background check conducted by the Election Commission.
•At the time of filing a nomination petition, a candidate for district legislator shall physically reside in such district.
•Verification of residence, such as a driver’s license, a utility bill, or a similar document, shall be filed with the KEC at the time of nomination. Each district legislator shall reside in the district from which they are elected for the duration of the term.
•Each district legislator shall be a registered voter in the district from which they are elected.
•At the time of filing, a candidate for district legislator cannot owe any monetary debts to the tribe if such debts are in arrears or in default.
•No legislator shall be otherwise employed in any governmental capacity.
•The legislator from District 7 shall reside outside of the six voting districts.
Packets are now available, to be picked up or to be mailed
by request. Call 580-654-6325 to request a mailed packet.
Packets must be returned to the KEC Office by 4:30 p.m. April 2.
There will be a $150 non-refundable filing fee, to be paid by cashier’s check or money order. The fee should be included in the candidate packet submitted to the KEC.