Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka rested his case Thursday against a Lawton man on trial for allegations of kidnapping, restraining, terrorizing and sexually abusing his ex-fiancée over three days in November 2020.
From the witness stand in District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom, testimony and evidence were presented in the prosecution of Larry Keith Standridge II, 41, for felony charges of kidnapping, first-degree rape, assault with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse.
Standridge is on trial, accused of holding his ex-fiancée captive and of abusing her between Nov. 10-12, 2020.
The victim, whom The Constitution chooses not to identify due to her identification as the victim of sexual violence, testified Wednesday of how Standridge kept and abused her those days and nights at his home at Sherwood Village Mobile Home Park, 601 NE Flower Mound Road, where he also worked as a maintenance man. She detailed her story of captivity as one marred by physical assaults and restraint and sexual abuse.
On Thursday, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) Rhonda Finney offered testimony and evidence backing up the woman’s claims. Results of the woman’s exam following release from captivity showed she’d suffered multiple injuries. Vaginal and anal trauma and tearing as a result of forceful rape was found, according to her testimony.
Despite Standridge’s statement to police that the woman enjoyed bondage and that he’d left her tied up with her right hand free, Lawton Police Detective Marcus Rucker testified she was discovered in Standridge’s bed with her hands and legs bound tight. She was cut free by an officer when she was discovered Nov. 12, 2020.
The woman testified the ordeal began Nov. 10, 2020, when Standridge came up behind her with a gun in the home’s bathroom, assaulted her and choked her into unconsciousness. She said when she regained consciousness, she was handcuffed and gagged with a sock with duct tape around her mouth. Over the days, she said he used rope, violence, threats and surveillance to maintain his control.
She said she wanted to separate from him. She called him controlling, paranoid and violent and said she believed he would kill her, her 1-year-old son and his two sons, who were 10 and 11 years old.
Thursday’s testimony began with Standridge’s two sons, now 13 and 12 years old, as well as from his ex-wife. They described Standridge in much the same way.
The oldest boy told the jury how he’d noticed the woman had injuries. He confirmed her testimony that she’d pulled him aside and asked him to call 911. Fear led him to call his mother for help.
The mother testified she was in a custody battle with her ex-husband Standridge and was, at first, unsure what to do. She finally called for the welfare check that led to police discovering the woman tied up in the bedroom. A note on the door read “Do not enter no matter what,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Standridge’s ex-wife testified her former husband would assault her during arguments and would often sexually violate her.
Thursday’s trial ended in early afternoon with Cabelka resting the State’s case.
Lawrence Corrales will present the defense with a pair of scheduled witnesses today with jury instructions and closing arguments to follow.