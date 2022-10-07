Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka rested his case Thursday against a Lawton man on trial for allegations of kidnapping, restraining, terrorizing and sexually abusing his ex-fiancée over three days in November 2020.

From the witness stand in District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom, testimony and evidence were presented in the prosecution of Larry Keith Standridge II, 41, for felony charges of kidnapping, first-degree rape, assault with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

