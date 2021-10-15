With the prosecution closing its case Thursday afternoon against Kevin Crisel, the court is in its third trial regarding allegations of abuse against a then 10-year-old girl.
In one case, Crisel’s cousin was convicted of sexually abusing the girl and is now in prison.
In the second, Crisel was found not guilty of similar allegations in February 2020 by a Comanche County jury.
Now, he is on trial in Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom for allegations he knew about the girl’s abuse in 2013 at the hands of his cousin but, according to the girl’s testimony, told her not to tell.
In each trial, the testimony has been similar with many of the same witnesses. For the 2020 trial, testimony by “the Kelleys” — sisters, Jessica, Ashley and Jennifer, and their father Mike, offered compelling details to what they described as a world of grooming and abuse at Crisel’s hand. They would return as witnesses for the prosecution.
So, too, would be the girl at the heart of the case. For her third time, she shared her story of being groomed and abused by, first Crisel’s cousin T.J. and later, Crisel himself.
Again, she claimed to Acting District Attorney Kyle Cabelka that Crisel knew about the abuse and instead of reporting it to the police, he told her “not to tell.” She said he’d walked into a room and found T.J. with his hand on her leg. She was clothed and he wasn’t touching her privates.
“He knew it was going on,” she said. “If he didn’t know, why did he tell me not to tell anybody.”
During cross-examination by Crisel’s lawyer, David Smith, of Norman, asked the girl if she’d only come forward with allegations Crisel abused her himself after she’d heard his cousin was going to plead guilty. She agreed when he asked if “you want your story to get out.”
Smith asserted she’s, in fact caught up in a lie. He asked her if she’d said testifying is harder than, after 7 years, raising her hand and “admitting” it was a lie. She said it wasn’t a lie.
The girl told of having a close relationship to “PaPa,” Crisel’s father Charles. It was a relationship that doesn’t exist anymore like it had.
With that, the prosecution rested. Smith called Charles Crisel to the stand as the first of many witnesses set in the defense strategy.
The elder Crisel walked to the witness stand with the help of his walker. The 73-years-old man shared his background with the jury. Smith led him from his youth forward and, after a protracted time talking about his record in the military, Cabelka objected regarding relevance. Judge Tayloe asked Smith to get where he was going as “we have 17 more witnesses to put on.”
Following a short description of his family and its members, Smith began to strike at earlier testimony with Charles Crisel.
“I want to talk to you about a few things that have been talked about a lot in this courtroom,” he said, “the Kelley children.”
The Kelleys had described allegations of sexual manipulation and abuse while they lived with Crisel’s family in the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, physical evidence was lacking to back up their allegations and when presented to Lawton Police in 2010, the statute of limitations had run out for the allegations and now charges were filed.
The girls and their mother came from Arizona in 1999 and stayed with the Crisels at the family home in the 3800 block of Northwest Ferris Avenue. Charles Crisel said the mother stayed a short while before leaving the girls with the family.
But when he filed for guardianship in 2001, the mother contacted the girls’ father and he came and took them back to Arizona. The elder Crisel recounted making a trip to Arizona with Kevin Crisel shortly after they went back. He didn’t visit the girls. He said he parked at a church about a block away from their home and watched them through binoculars.
Charles Crisel told the court the youngest girls had told them their father had molested them before they moved to Oklahoma. He said he feared for them.
The elder Crisel also denied his late-wife of 38 years, Linda, had known about the abuse. The Kelleys testified of being molested in a small bedroom built near the home’s laundry room while she was at the machines.
“She was not a woman to allow that,” he said.
During cross-examination, Cabelka asked why, if Charles Crisel was following his wife’s efforts in seeking the girls’ guardianship, was it only his name on the paperwork with no record of her involvement in the process.
“It was true,” he said. “I go with whatever my wife wanted.”
Smith had entered a diagram and photographs taken in September by Charles Crisel of the home the family had lived at. Cabelka asked why in prior testimony, he’d not referenced a vent above the two small bedrooms in the washroom addition.
“Nobody asked,” the father said.
Cabelka then asked: “Are you the type of person that has to be asked to tell the truth?”
The prosecutor then asked him if he’d told the current homeowner he was at the home to take measurements and photos of the home for the case. Cabelka knew the answer beforehand.
“You didn’t tell her it was for your son’s trial for molesting children,” Cabelka said before Smith objected.
Cabelka rephrased with “for enabling children to be molested.” Again, Smith objected.
Charles Crisel said he didn’t believe anything of the Kelley’s accusations.
“I didn’t see that it could have happened,” he said. “I wondered why it took over a year (for the girls to make the allegation after leaving Oklahoma in 2001).”
Cabelka asked him if he believed the allegations.
“At first, no,” he replied. “And then, I began looking into it and, no.”
Charles Crisel said his son was a on the road truck driver and was gone for 4 to 6 weeks during the time period the Kelleys alleged abuse. He said there were also too many people around for it to take place. At the time at least a dozen family members and children were staying at the Crisel home.
The elder Crisel said he, again, thinks the young girl’s accusation about his son are false. Even when a DHS agent came to the home and informed him, he said he needed to hear from the girl.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I need to speak to (the girl). We had a connection and I needed to tell if she was lying or not.”
Charles Crisel testified he believes the girl’s mother put her up to the allegations. He blamed a nasty divorce between her and his son Patrick is at the core of animus.
Cabelka did get him to admit that things had been getting better between them before the girl spoke to police.
When asked one more time if he believes the Kelleys’ stories, Charles Crisel answered, “Definitely no.”
With the now-teen girl’s allegations about his son Kevin, he left open the window. It would take a conversation with her.
“No,” he said. “I have to talk to her first.”
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. this morning.
