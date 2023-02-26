With a cast of the ballots on March 7, Oklahoma voters could open the doors to the use of recreational marijuana for adults.
It would make the state the 22nd in the nation to strike down laws in place since the 1930s, although marijuana and cannabis products remain illegal under federal law.
But for those who who’ve worked to fight against laws placed over the course of the “War on Drugs,” it makes a move in the right direction even if there are some drawbacks.
Amberly R. Taylor has been a long-time activist for NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws). A journalist, she has worked freelance and served internships with the Denver, Colo., chapter before returning to Lawton to work on Connie Johnson’s gubernatorial campaign. She said the 2018 passage of State Question 788 that legalized medical marijuana sales and use put Oklahoma in the vanguard nationally for how it moved things forward. It came on the backs of the efforts from many.
“We should be proud of so many people in Oklahoma for continuing the fight and the pushback on regulations; I think everybody should be proud of themselves,” she said. “We are one team, one dream and that is to end the war on drugs.”
Taylor called Oklahoma a “trendsetter” in establishing its medical marijuana market. She said the state’s dynamic has been “unique.”
Michelle Tilley, campaign director for Yes on 820 and also one of the initiators of the statewide petition campaign, said potential revenue raised through a 15 percent excise tax would bring in tens of millions of dollars into the state in its first year.
“That’s big for the state,” she said.
With recreational’s possible passage, Taylor expects things to likely follow the paths taken by California and Colorado when recreational became the law. She said there will still be a need for medical cards in a lot of instances.
A drawback, according to Taylor, could be the influx of corporate or foreign investors could hurt the smaller businesses, many of which are minority owned. Right now, she said, Oklahoma is the only state where convicted felons are allowed to own dispensaries.
“I know a lot of business owners are ready to go recreational … but it makes it kind of hard for people who are low income and minorities,” she said. “I see how it’s going to kill some Black-owned businesses, for example.”
As harvest and processing manager at Vertical Vibes dispensary in Lawton, Jermaine Ford said there’s still a lot that needs to be standardized with medical marijuana laws before recreational becomes reality. He noted there’s no standardized way of testing products: you can take a product to one lab for a certificate of analysis and get one set of numbers and then take it elsewhere and get a total different analysis.
“As a matter of fact, I remember when SQ 788 first came out, it was the Wild West out here in the marijuana market. There was no testing of products nor tracking,” he said. “When you went into a dispensary, you didn’t know if you were getting weed grown here in Oklahoma or something that had just came out of a box delivered by Fed-Ex.”
Ford said if the recreational question passes and its mandatory implementation within 90 days, it will put a strain on product supplies and raise costs. He envisions dispensaries selling out inventory on the first day. He said the plant has a flower cycle of roughly eight to 10 weeks, from plant to testing to product.
“It’s definitely going to put a strain on supply and that’s where we are going to find out what grows are going to survive and which ones won’t, unfortunately,” he said.
Tilley said the second major strength in the question’s passage is its retroactive application. She called the bill’s criminal justice components strong.
“We think that people should not be put in jail for low-level marijuana issues. This will stop that,” she said.
Tilley said the bill helps ensure law enforcement dollars “are going after the bad guys and not being spent on these small things.”
Taylor agrees but believes the strongest positive if recreational is passed is that those convicted of crimes for activities that no longer would be illegal under the new law would have legal recourse. According to the bill, someone currently serving a sentence for conviction, or those who pled guilty or nolo contendere, could petition for re-sentencing, reversal of conviction and dismissal of case, or modification of judgment. Someone who has completed his/her sentence could file a petition to have the conviction dismissed, expunged and vacated.
Taylor said she knows its impact all too well. Her father recently was released from prison after serving one of the longest cannabis-related sentences in the nation after being caught with 3.2 grams of marijuana. She said he was amazed at the State of Oklahoma upon his release.
“My dad, that’s the first thing, when he got home, is: everyone who locked me up owns a dispensary now,” she said.
It’s hoped the changes from this would make a huge impact, not just in Oklahoma but nationally, according to Taylor.
“One of the very first things most of us get incarcerated for is cannabis and it snowballs for generations,” she said. “There’s just so many people who have been affected.”
Ford is one who’s already seen his two federal convictions for marijuana possession expunged when President Joe Biden offered his October 2022 proclamation pardoning people convicted of federal marijuana possession infractions. He said this would be huge for hundreds in the state who have been caught in the trap.
“In my opinion, one of the biggest pros is the expungement/ modification of criminal records for low level marijuana offenders,” he said. “When people look at a background check and see a criminal conviction, that’s all they see, criminal, then throw in a drug name to that conviction, a lot of times it’s a wrap after that.”
Tilley also cited the importance of the expungement component that would allow people convicted of low-level crimes to clear their records. It affects everyday life, including the ability to get a job.
“Many people across the state have told us their stories,” she said.
For casual users of marijuana, they won’t have to carry the burden of criminal possession or, worse, from buying “off the streets” or having a friend with a card go into a dispensary and make a straw purchase, Ford said. It’s about stepping out of the shadows for many Oklahomans who already consume marijuana.
“You’re not going to have to hide anymore as a user,” he said. “That in itself is going to grant a lot of relief to people.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.