Marijuana products

If passed March 7, Oklahomans over the age of 21 would legally be able to purchase and use a variety of marijuana products. 

 Scott Rains/staff

With a cast of the ballots on March 7, Oklahoma voters could open the doors to the use of recreational marijuana for adults.

It would make the state the 22nd in the nation to strike down laws in place since the 1930s, although marijuana and cannabis products remain illegal under federal law.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you