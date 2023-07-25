New metal detectors

Wilanda Barton passes through the metal detectors at Lawton City Hall after the detectors were installed last month. City Council may put more guidelines into place controlling access to City Hall during its meeting today.

 File photo

The City of Lawton is putting formal guidelines into place to control access to Lawton City Hall following what city staff calls disruptive behavior by the public.

City Council members will get a public look at that policy at today’s meeting, where the item has been placed on the consent agenda (items normally approved with one motion, without discussion). The new council policy centers on access to city hall, as well as city employees and elected officials. Parts of the policy already are being implemented: with the exception of city staff and elected officials, anyone entering city hall must walk through a screening device and offer whatever they carry for inspection; and security personnel recently began requiring visitors to sign a log, stating their name and where they are going.

