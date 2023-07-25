The City of Lawton is putting formal guidelines into place to control access to Lawton City Hall following what city staff calls disruptive behavior by the public.
City Council members will get a public look at that policy at today’s meeting, where the item has been placed on the consent agenda (items normally approved with one motion, without discussion). The new council policy centers on access to city hall, as well as city employees and elected officials. Parts of the policy already are being implemented: with the exception of city staff and elected officials, anyone entering city hall must walk through a screening device and offer whatever they carry for inspection; and security personnel recently began requiring visitors to sign a log, stating their name and where they are going.
Both activities are specified in the access policy, which states anyone other than city employees and elected officials will pass through security measures and should be prepared to state the reason for their visit while also signing a log. Such visitors may be directed or escorted to their destinations.
The policy states that the right to access specific departments, offices, employees or officials “may be limited by the city’s interest in managing its property, protecting its employees and elected officials, efficiently executing daily operations and performance of other lawfully prescribed duties and responsibilities.”
For those asking to meet with an executive level employee, council-appointed employees (city manager, city clerk, city attorney and municipal judge) or elected officials (mayor and council), an appointment is preferred “and may be required depending on the individual circumstances of the individual with whom the meeting is being sought.” The policy states that for safety and to lessen disruptions to city business, such individuals should call or email to request a meeting.
Those who show up at city hall wanting to meet with executive level employees, council appointed employees or elected officials “may be denied a meeting at that time and asked to request an appointment.” Those seeking meetings should be ready to their name, contact information, discussion topic, background information, any organization affiliation related to the request and any other information that may be requested, according to the policy.
City officials also may decline meeting with someone in person, relying instead on methods such as email or phone calls. The policy specifies a city official is not required to meet with anyone and it allows them to end a meeting for any reason, to include situations where someone becomes disruptive, aggressive or threatening. Visitors who fail to follow the rules may be escorted from the building and those who won’t follow security procedures can be prohibited from entering the building except to attend public meetings.
City officials say the formal policy stems from incidents where visitors have become disruptive and belligerent in city workplaces, including two recent incidents in the city manager’s office.