Youth will have more time to enjoy City of Lawton amenities, if the City Council accepts recommendations from city staff today about recreation centers and aquatic areas.
The proposals will be discussed during a council meeting that begins at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The changes would mean Saturday hours for the recreational centers, while both H.C. King and Owens Multi-Purpose would stay open until 8 p.m. weekdays. The municipal swimming pool would open an hour earlier; both it and the splash park in Elmer Thomas Park would stay open two hours later.
Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said the proposed changes are the result of staff analysis of the recreation facilities “and seeing when we have numbers and when we don’t.” And, there have been requests from some parents to be more customer friendly.
“We’re missing a huge opportunity for working parents for using our centers and aquatic centers,” James said, adding she is a working mother herself and the likelihood of getting her daughter to a facility that closes at 6 p.m. isn’t very likely.
James’ staff said the changes also allow more after-school programs, as well as activities on Saturdays for city youth. The changes proposed for recreation centers are permanent, but dependent on staffing levels.
“We’re trying to do it by May 31, but we are short-staffed,” she said, adding some changes — Saturday operations at rec centers, for example — may be delayed until the department is fully staffed.
The council also is expected to act on a recommendation to approve a professional services agreement with Water Technology Inc. (WTI), which will be tasked with an analysis the council directed in December: Should wading pools in 35th Division, Mocine and Harmon parks be renovated and upgraded so they can be kept as pools, or does it make more sense to convert them to splash pads.
The recommendation for conversion to splash pads was mentioned in the parks master plan, and some council members have expressed an interest in keeping a water feature in the parks. City staff has been suggesting a change for several summers, saying the aging facilities are outdated, needing both repairs and modernization to comply with accessibility requirements. While all three wading pools need repairs, James said the worst is 35th Division Park, a facility built in 1930 (the other two were built in 1985).
“We refill it two, three times a day, it leaks so bad,” James said of the 35th Division pool, explaining the pool must be refilled and retreated each time, “a huge cost to the city.”
In other business, the council will be asked to discuss exactly how they want city staff to proceed on a proposal to de-annex a 480-acre tract in southwest Lawton, west of Southwest 67th Street and south of Bishop Road.
Council members said in April they wanted to explore that option as the solution to water problems from lines so small, they do not provide adequate fire flow (meaning, enough water pressure to fight fires). The tract was annexed into the city limits in 1982, but still is sparsely populated. It relies on a private line for water and because that line has inadequate fire flow, the city rejected a request fro a property owner seeking a city water meter for a house she wants to build.
City engineers outlined several options for providing waterlines in the area, including a $3.5 million option that would resolve issues. City staff said without new waterlines — something the council was reluctant to do — the only other option would be de-annexing the area, which would allow building to continue because the land no longer would fall under city building codes.
But, some property owners have contacted the city to say they want to remain inside the city limits, city administrators said. Administrators are suggesting discussion with those people, sending notices to each affected property owner, then meeting with them to see how many want to be de-annexed and how many want to remain inside the city limits.
Acting in their capacity as the Lawton Water Authority, the council will decide whether to allow city staff to file applications for funding from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board loan programs.
The $45 million loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund would pay for increased costs associated with updating the wastewater treatment plant. An original $47 million loan no longer is adequate for the first phase because of skyrocketing construction costs and because replacement of an influent screening structure was moved to the first phase. The estimated cost now is $60.5 million. In addition, the funding would allow the city to launch the first phase of a citywide plan to replace aging water meters, with phase one to convert 6,500 meters at a cost of $5 million.
The $33 million being sought from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund would cover the Cache Road waterline project, plans to replace aging and deteriorating waterlines between Northwest 67th Street and Fort Sill Boulevard. The project, which involves 12-inch, 24-inch and 36-inch PVC pipe, already has doubled in cost, to $25 million, in recent months. This loan also would fund a new water SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system, a project estimated at least $4.5 million.