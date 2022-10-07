Silent swings

Swings sit silent in Meadowbrook Park, at Meadowbrook Drive and Northwest 50th Street. The park is one of three in Ward 3 that has been identified for repurposing; in this case, removing recreational amenities and returning the space to drainage use.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Lawton’s Ward 3 would cut its active parks from seven to three, under recommendations being made by city administrators.

Administrators outlined their recommendations Thursday for a lightly-attended meeting designed to give residents information and solicit input on their parks. The meetings are part of a larger plan to craft a master list of recommendations to pare down Lawton’s 74 parks taking up 700 acres to a more manageable level, so grounds crews can better focus their resources.

Recommended for you