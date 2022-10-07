Lawton’s Ward 3 would cut its active parks from seven to three, under recommendations being made by city administrators.
Administrators outlined their recommendations Thursday for a lightly-attended meeting designed to give residents information and solicit input on their parks. The meetings are part of a larger plan to craft a master list of recommendations to pare down Lawton’s 74 parks taking up 700 acres to a more manageable level, so grounds crews can better focus their resources.
In Ward 3’s case, staff recommendations would mean keeping Greer Park at Northwest 38th Street and Meadowbrook, Fred Bentley Park at Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Columbia, and Patriot Park (also called Garfield Park) at 2501 NW Bell. Three other parks would lose that designation: Country Club Heights, 710 SW 45th (northeast of the old County Club Heights Elementary School); Tomlinson Park at 301 NW 38th (south of Greer Park); and 33rd Park, Northwest 33rd Street and Liberty Avenue.
A seventh park, Meadowbrook Park at 5003 Meadowbrook, is designated for transfer to the drainage maintenance division, meaning its playground equipment would be removed and the 4.2-acre tract would revert to another division for maintenance. The park is not easily accessible and a drainage channel runs the length of the park, said Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk, explaining the reason for the staff’s recommendation.
Ward 3’s largest park, at 14.5 acres, is Greer Park, home to walking trails, tennis courts, picnic table and pavilion, and the popular Kid’s Zone playground.
“We love this park,” said Burk, explaining the city recently completed renovations of the tennis courts, creating a secured complex that can be rented by private entities.
Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said other plans are being made for the park, to include planting more trees. She said the park is a potential site for an “urban forest,” with an eye toward planting trees for shade and wind protection. Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman said constituents have asked for other upgrades, to include a fitness track and a batting cage, while Chapman herself asked about restoring the old walking trail because it is longer than the existing paved trail.
The ward’s second largest park also is popular with constituents, Chapman said, of the 8.5-acre Fred Bentley Park. That park offers a playground, picnic tables, and backstop, while its space also is enlarged because of the adjacent property associated with the old Pecan Grove Elementary School and a privately-owned wooded area to the south.
“It’s well used,” Chapman said.
The 4-acre Patriot Park, near the former Garfield Elementary School, also is well-used. James said the city had explored the idea of using the park for low-income housing, but its location in a flood-prone area limits what can be done with it (a drainage channel runs through the park), so the recommendation is to keep it as park space.
The 1.4-acre 33rd Park is what city officials call a “pocket park,” meaning a small tract surrounded by houses.
“There’s no true access,” Burk said, adding the small park does have some amenities, including playground equipment, but the recommendation still is to repurpose it.
Resident Sandy Foster had a suggestion, something others have suggested for Lawton’s other tiny parks.
“I personally would like to see them turned into community gardens,” she said about pocket parks, of a concept that would allow residents to take over the space.
Burk said it is a concept the city staff has explored, but the idea presents challenges: how to get water to it, and who would pay for that water.
The 5.9-acre County Club Heights Park is sparsely used, while the 4.0-acre Tomlinson Park is empty, with a rugged landscape that would make it difficult to use as a park. Burk said city officials have discussed other uses for Tomlinson Park: perhaps, a dog park.
That’s an idea Marcia Cronk likes. Cronk, founder of the Comanche County Pet Resource Foundation, said her group is looking for a site for the next phase of their organization’s mission: a dog park, walking path and facility that could shelter pets. She said the foundation — created to support pet owners so they can keep their pets — is looking for a site and former park space could work.