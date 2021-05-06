Next year’s operating budget for the City of Lawton includes proposals for utility increases that could add $2 a month to the average residential utility bill.
The proposals are among the details being discussed by the City Council as members continue with their reviews for the budget that will set expenditures and project revenues for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Council members will meet at 10 a.m. today for their second budget meeting.
Among the proposals outlined last week by City Manager Michael Cleghorn and his administrative staff are those associated with city utility bills, the charges made for water, sewer and refuse service. The short version: those bills are expected to increase by 1.5 percent under an annual adjustment tied to the Consumer Price Index. Existing code sets an automatic increase each fiscal year, unless the council rejects it.
That increase, already calculated into the $604,500 expected increase in revenues from the Enterprise Fund, would mean an increase of 76 cents per month for base level users, the customers who use 2,000 gallons of water a month. Those who use 5,000 gallons would see a $1 increase, under city calculations. To balance that increase, the discount given to qualified senior citizens and residents with disabilities would increase 54 cents, meaning their base level charge would be $35.99 per month.
But, that’s not the only proposed increase.
City administrators also have suggested a 50-cent increase in the $6.50 rolling stock fee, a charge on utility bills that funds “wheeled” equipment, meaning those ranging from riding lawn mowers to fire trucks. Administrators also have proposed another 50-cent increase, to be applied to the monthly sewer charge.
The rolling stock increase will help the City of Lawton address its problems with its REVRB, a list that ranks all city vehicles based on age and usage to determine which should be replaced in a given year. While the rolling stock fee is restricted to “wheeled vehicles,” there is a problem: the city has more equipment than money.
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said when a year’s worth of funding is exhausted, the buying stops and some vehicles slated for replacement aren’t.
“It puts us behind,” he said, adding the city is at least $1.1 million behind, in needs versus available funding.
While city administrators plan to apply some of Lawton’s recent round of federal stimulus package funding toward capital outlay expenditures in the General Fund, that won’t be enough, said Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley. Hadley said while the one-time stimulus dollars may help Lawton catch up on its REVRB list, the list of priority replacements will continue to grow and without any additional money, the city will be back in the same situation.
Adding 50 cents to the rolling stock fee will provide another $168,000 a year, under city estimates.
Cleghorn said administrators are proposing the 50-cent increase in the sewer fee for four years to fund upgrades at the city’s 50-year-old wastewater treatment plant. The City Council voted earlier this year to seek $47 million from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board’s Revolving Loan Fund, a low-interest program the city has used multiple times to pay for water and sewer upgrades. Lawton typically obtains the loan so it has the entire cost of a project in hand, then repays the debt through the Capital Improvements Program.
In this case, a 50-cent charge on sewer bills for the next four years will help pay that debt. The city utility bill has been used in past years to pay sewer-related costs, including the citywide sewer rehabilitation program.
The upgrades will address a Notice of Violation the city received from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, involving wastewater plant discharges that didn’t meet federal standards. Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said floods in 2015 and 2017 damaged equipment inside the plant, to include new pumps that were installed as part of a recent upgrade.
There is good news on the financial front.
When city leaders put the 2020-2021 budget together in spring 2020, they slashed expenditures in anticipation of drastic drops in revenue, especially in the city’s two major funding sources: sales tax and utility revenue. Cleghorn said those drops were not as bad as projected, citing several influences, including the federal government’s stimulus packages that provided Lawton and other governmental entities with additional, one-time monies. Coupled with stimulus funding to residents, the revenue picture “is looking better than we thought,” he said.
That trend continues. Cleghorn said recent estimates show city sales tax revenues are up 5 percent from the same period last year, a period that included pre-COVID economic activity. Use tax (paid on items not purchased locally) is up 39 percent for the same period, and city administrators say an expected increase in commercial construction will continue to positively impact the use tax.
In the Enterprise Fund (revenue generated by water, sewer and refuse fees), revenues are comfortably above projections, up 5.5 percent from the previous year.
City officials said they expect to see $309,578 more in sales tax (from this budget year’s projections) and $604,500 more in Enterprise Fund revenues, in part influenced by the utility rate increase.