An earmark proposal from U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole has cut the amount of federal funding that could be dedicated to the defense contractor complex being created in Central Mall.
Members of the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) Development Trust Authority said in May that allocation was one of nine earmark requests Cole planned to submit this year during the congressional budget process. Earmarks were reinstated this year, under a new process that allows lawmakers to submit public requests for projects to be included in federal funding bills.
Each lawmaker was allowed a maximum of 10 requests, and among Cole’s nine proposals was $7.9 million for the FISTA. He defined in his letter to House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro and Ranking Member Kay Granger funding that would allow Lawton to repurpose a severely distressed complex in Lawton’s downtown. The funding would help the trust authority to complete all renovations associated with converting vacant areas of Central Mall to use for military defense contractors, trust authority chairman Clarence Fortney said.
While the original request had been for $7.9 million, it has been trimmed to $3.9 million. FISTA Executive Director James Taylor said the change was made to strengthen the chance the funding request would be included in the federal budget.
“There is a greater likelihood to get through at that dollar amount. A higher amount likely will not go through,” Taylor said.
Taylor said FISTA authority members accepted the change, explaining the authority already is taking steps to search out other funding to help complete conversion of the portions of the mall used by the FISTA and its tenants. Federal funds will supplement other funding that will be found, Taylor said.
Work to begin conversion of the old Sears store on the west end of the mall already has begun, with funding for that renovation coming from a loan secured by the FISTA Development Trust Authority and guaranteed by economic development funding in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.
“The Sears conversion will not be affected,” Taylor said, about the lesser amount of potential federal funding.
Interior demolition — the first stage of renovations — is being done by Midwest Wrecking, under a $713,600 contract that will include the empty Sears and Dillard’s. Funding already in FISTA’s budget will pay to convert the cleared Sears space into the first FISTA tenant space.
In his April 30 letter to U.S. House leaders, Cole cited Lawton’s support of the FISTA, saying the community already has invested $15 million in industrial development and activities “that not only support CFT (Cross-Functional Team) needs, technology gap ills and shortfalls, but also to promote laying the foundation for ongoing, high-tech job creation....” Cole said the industrial park will “become a center of technological innovation, STEM education, business incubation, and workforce development for the greater region.”
Projects outlined for Cole’s federal funding proposal include $2.2 million for a SCIF (sensitive compartmented information facility), or a safe room to protect against electronic surveillance and data leaks; $2 million for a conference room; $1.5 million for exterior renovations; $1.5 million for secure perimeter fencing (something potential tenants already have mentioned, FISTA members said); and $570,000 for demolition and removal.
“If we had that money, we could complete this,” said FISTA member Mark Brace, who helped craft the proposal. “If we get this, it would expedite our completion of the mall.”
Scott Chance, Cole’s southwest region field representative, said staff members have begun an internal review of the projects being requested, expecting that Congress will vote on earmarks by September. In addition to Lawton’s request, Cole’s requests range from $50 million for the Ardmore Industrial Airpark renovation, to $622,760 for a hospital medical gas system and mechanical infrastructure in Norman.