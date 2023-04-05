Vacant property at 1212 NW Arlington could retain its residential zoning and still function as parking space for an adjacent clinic under a plan proposed Thursday by the City Planning Commission.
Commissioners rejected a proposal to rezone the tract to C-1 Local Commercial District (the most restrictive commercial zoning), keeping it at R-4 High Density Residential (the least restrictive residential zoning). Instead, they adopted a proposal from commission member and former city planner Deborah Jones: tie the 12 lots that comprise the existing Lawton Community Health Center and a vacant tract to the west together, ensuring all 12 lots become a medical facility. Medical facilities are permitted uses in R-4 zoning, Jones said, adding the solution would allow the clinic to convert the vacant tract to parking while keeping residential zoning on property located within a stable residential neighborhood.