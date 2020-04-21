Lawton police took a woman into mental health care Saturday morning after she was accused of a property damage spree on the city’s southwest side.
When taken into custody, the woman claimed she “did it for Tupac.”
LPD Officer Gary Franklin reported being called around 10:30 a.m. to a report of a woman who was breaking her neighbor’s porch lights before tearing up the rose bushes and solar lights in the yard in the area of Southwest 25th Street and B Avenue. The woman was seen walking across the street where she broke out the back driver’s tail light and back window of a vehicle before continuing westbound on E Avenue.
Officers arrived to find the woman hitting the driver’s side tail light of a Ford Explorer with a hammer before continuing southbound on 26th Street and away from police. According to the report, when told to drop the hammer, she complied.
As she was taken into custody, the woman said, “I did it for Tupac they dissevered (sic) what’s coming to them,” Franklin said, an apparent reference to the late-rap music artist. Officers tried to get the woman’s information, but were unable to until another officer at the scene was able to identify her from previous encounters as a “known mentally unstable patient.”
The woman screamed while in the patrol unit and continued rambling about unrelated events, according to Franklin. She began kicking the windows of the patrol car and officers came to the determination that she lacked the mental capacity and was being a danger to herself and others around her, the report states. She was taken to Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center for further evaluation and later admitted into the facility under Emergency Order of Detention for further treatment.
One of the woman’s neighbors from the 2500 block of Southwest E Avenue said she’d been beating on her walls and then front glass window of the home and was believed to be trying to break in, the report states. The neighbor tried to leave in her vehicle but said she was blocked by the woman who began hitting her trunk with the hammer. The neighbor claimed she was in fear so she continued backing up and the woman moved so she was able to drive away and call police. She saw the damage to the porch lights, doorbell camera, rose bushes and solar lights.