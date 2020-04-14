An Oklahoma legislator is warning propane users that they need to check their levels or risk being unable to purchase replacement propane because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, said he was notified that if a customer runs completely out of propane, it is in state law that the propane dealer must enter a person’s home to do a pressure check to make sure it is not an issue with an appliance that caused the depletion. With the COVID-19 quarantine, some propane companies are refusing to let their drivers enter homes to do the pressure checks.
“A lot of residents in rural Oklahoma use propane,” Grego said. “I just wanted to make sure they are aware of this problem, so they don’t run short of the fuel they need to run their appliances during this health crisis.”
Grego said he has contacted the Oklahoma LP Gas Commission and the governor’s office to see what can be done to help people who might have run out of propane. He plans to address the issue in legislation in 2021.