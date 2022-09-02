Law enforcement officers are on the lookout for a Lawton man accused of targeting Target for over $13,000 worth of stolen goods since November 2021.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Willie Lee Cox Jr., 40, for three counts of grand larceny and another three counts of larceny of merchandise from a retailer, records indicate.
Lawton Police Detective Daniel Hallagin stated an asset protection officer from Target, 2030 NW 82nd, reported that since November 2021, Cox has successfully stolen merchandise on 19 different occasions, three times over $1,000, the warrant affidavit states.
Out of the 16 other incidents, Hallagin broke the numbers down into increments. Between Nov. 7, 2021 and Jan. 18, just under $2,000 worth of merchandise was stolen; between April 18 and July 6, just under $1,500 worth of merchandise was reported stolen; and between July 26 and Aug. 14, just under another $1,500 worth of items were stolen, for a total of $13,169.63, the affidavit states.
The asset officer said Cox has been caught stealing many other times and the total of the stolen items and recovered items is around $27,000, according to the affidavit. Statements and store security video footage were taken as evidence.
Cox has three prior felony convictions: Comanche County, September 2013, second-degree burglary; Bexar County, Texas, March 2003, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and January 2010, burglary, records indicate.
A $30,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Cox’s arrest.