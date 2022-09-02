Law enforcement officers are on the lookout for a Lawton man accused of targeting Target for over $13,000 worth of stolen goods since November 2021.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Willie Lee Cox Jr., 40, for three counts of grand larceny and another three counts of larceny of merchandise from a retailer, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

