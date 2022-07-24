In jail on $50,000 total bond, a Lawton man is accused of intimidating his mother, who has a protective order against him, with a gun he’s not supposed to have.
Edward Terrell Glaze, 33, made his initial appearances Thursday in Comanche County District Court for a pair of cases. He received separate charges of possession of a firearm after former felony convictions as well as a misdemeanor count of protective order violation, records indicate. Due to his prior convictions, he faces between two to 20 years in prison if convicted.
In the first case, Glaze’s mother told police she had an active protective order against Glaze. While walking to a convenience store on July 3, she said he drove by her and flashed a handgun at her near Northwest 16th Street and Lawton Avenue, the probable cause affidavit states.
On Monday, Glaze, who has a suspended driver’s license, was pulled over by Lawton Police Detective Jeffery McCoy. After noticing a strong smell of marijuana, McCoy called in a K-9 officer to conduct an open-air sniff search of the vehicle and a marijuana blunt was found inside the vehicle, the affidavit. Neither Glaze nor his passenger had medical marijuana cards, according to McCoy.
During a search of the vehicle, a magazine loaded 9mm handgun was recovered. Glaze admitted the gun was his, according to the affidavit.
Glaze has prior felony convictions from Comanche County District Court: April 2010, false declaration of ownership in a pawn; second-degree burglary, December 2014; and convicted felons prohibited from carrying firearms, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Held on $50,000 total bonds and with the stipulation he have no contact with his mother, Glaze returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 27 for his preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.
