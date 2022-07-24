In jail on $50,000 total bond, a Lawton man is accused of intimidating his mother, who has a protective order against him, with a gun he’s not supposed to have.

Edward Terrell Glaze, 33, made his initial appearances Thursday in Comanche County District Court for a pair of cases. He received separate charges of possession of a firearm after former felony convictions as well as a misdemeanor count of protective order violation, records indicate. Due to his prior convictions, he faces between two to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

