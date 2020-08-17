Wild hogs have long been destroying crops and land across Southwest Oklahoma, but thanks to a newly funded program, their days may be numbered.
The Feral Swine Eradication and Control Pilot Program (FSCP) recently received a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that was matched by the state, giving them a total of $1.7 million to spend on eradication efforts. The program is a joint effort between USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
“The goal is to reduce the damage created by the hogs by 80 percent,” said Trey Lam serves, executive director of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission.
According to Lam, the feral swine population has grown “exponentially over the last few years,” particularly along the Red River in Southwest Oklahoma.
The wild hogs are known for leaving a wake of agricultural destruction in their path.
“You can lose an entire corn crop from (hogs) rooting in just a matter of days,” Lam said.
FCSP has purchased 40 large, portable trailer traps to set up in Harmon, Jackson, Cotton and Tillman counties to try and capture as many wild hogs as possible in the area. Across the Red River, several Texas counties will be working in conjunction, to try and infiltrate an area that has served as a sort of sanctuary for the swine.
“This is not going to be a shotgun approach,” Lam said. “We want to try to put traps and trappers where the most damage is and try to control it that way.”
Feral swine are smart, but the traps are sophisticated, too. They are equipped with cameras and electronic triggers that will be operated by expert trappers who hope to net 50 to 60 hogs at once.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the process, Lam said the traps should be out and operating by the fall.
In the meantime, farmers, ranchers and landowners are invited to attend a webinar online to learn more about the program. To register for the webinar, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8815942160394/WN_hCNYh5mWRhuwzm-QVbwuTw.