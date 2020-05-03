ALTUS — The six people arrested April 23 for door to door COVID-19 relief package solicitations remain in jail on bonds of between $10,000 to $25,000 for misdemeanor charges filed in Jackson County District Court.
The six independent sales contractors for Literacy Outreach, a children’s educational books and supply company, made their initial appearances Thursday morning.
Five of the people were charged with misdemeanor counts of obtaining cash and/or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses and for violating the governor’s executive order, according to court records: Nicole Akins, of Orange, Texas, bond set at $10,000; Gregory Lamont Robinson, 27, of Little Rock, Ark., bond set at $25,000; Horace Aliston Slaughter, 24, of Lawton, bond set at $25,000; Kassidy Janae Stiffler, 22, no address given, bond set at $10,000; Jourdan Thomas, 30, of Lawton, bond set at $25,000.
Misdemeanor charges were also filed against Terry L. Roseburgh Jr., of Lawton, for attempted obtaining of cash or merchandise under false pretenses as well as for violating the governor’s executive order, records indicate. His bond was set at $25,000.
All six people are scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. May 27, records indicate.
Altus police described a series of door to door solicitation attempts throughout Altus on April 22 and 23.
Detective Devin Dickerson of the Altus Police White Collar Crime Division said complaints were made by citizens that the suspects requested and sometimes demanded monetary donations be made to a fictitious organization on behalf of COVID-19 relief. It kicked off the investigation and the six people were arrested the afternoon of April 23.
Ricky Lee Bartlett, program coordinator for the Literacy Outreach program, said that several claims made by law enforcement about his sales representatives are provably false.