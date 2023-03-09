Punching out a female corrections officers has given a Lawton Correctional Facility inmate a new charge and possibly more prison time.

On Tuesday, the Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Trace Lynn Prosise, 23, for a count of assault and battery on a corrections officer, records indicate. Due to four prior convictions, he faces up to 20 years if convicted of the new charge.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

