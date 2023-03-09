Punching out a female corrections officers has given a Lawton Correctional Facility inmate a new charge and possibly more prison time.
On Tuesday, the Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Trace Lynn Prosise, 23, for a count of assault and battery on a corrections officer, records indicate. Due to four prior convictions, he faces up to 20 years if convicted of the new charge.
Prosise is accused of punching the officer during an Aug. 25, 2022, incident at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road, after she’d told him to return to his cell. The guard received abrasions to her left chin, left elbow and a minor cut to her right elbow, the warrant affidavit states.
The officer said she’d had an order to “lock down” the inmates and Prosise refused until he warmed his food in the day room. When the officer unplugged the microwave, she said, he told her “I’m going to kill you” and she deployed pepper spray in his face, the affidavit states. She said it had little to no effect on him.
Prosise removed his shirt and came after her, punching her twice in the face, knocking her to the ground, according to the affidavit. She landed on her elbow and said she began to see stars before being able to get up and leave the unit.
Investigators said security video backed up the officer’s version of events.
Prosise has four prior convictions: December 2020 in Murray County, automobile theft; January 2021 in Stephens County, possession of a stolen vehicle; and February 2021 in Garvin County for unauthorized use of a vehicle, records indicate.
