A prisoner from Lawton Community Corrections Center is facing a new charge after investigators said he climbed a fence and fled the corrections center.
Jacob Ross-Hadley Barton, 26, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of escape from a penal institution, records indicate. Due to seven prior convictions, he faces between 14 to 49 years in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Barton was found missing shortly after 9 p.m. Jan. 17 from the Lawton Community Corrections Center, 605 SW Coombs Road. After reviewing closed circuit TV video, Barton was seen climbing over the northwest fence before fleeing north on foot. He was picked up later.
Barton has multiple prior felony convictions: January 2019, Lincoln County, possession of a stolen motor vehicle; February 2018, Payne County, attempting to elude and running a roadblock after former felony conviction, and second-degree burglary; March 2016, Payne County, concealing stolen vehicle, knowingly concealing and withholding stolen property and larceny of motor vehicle; and November 2015, Oklahoma County, concealing stolen property, records indicate.
Held on $75,000 bond, Barton returns to court at 3 p.m. March 30.