Discussion between lawyer, client

Jordan Neconish, left, and his defense counsel Lawrence Corrales confer during a break in Neconish's first-degree murder trial Wednesday in District Judge Grant Sheperd's courtroom. 

 Scott Rains/staff

On the first day of trial for a former Lawton Correctional Facility (LCF) inmate accused of killing another inmate, prison staff narrated harrowing video of the January 2020 attack.

Jordan Neconish, 42, is on trial in Comanche County District Judge Grant Sheperd’s court for a count of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and possession of contraband. He is facing up to life in prison without parole if convicted of killing Brian Piper, 31, on Jan. 17, 2020, at the GEO-owned facility, 8607 SE Flower Mound.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.