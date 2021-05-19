A Monday afternoon stabbing incident at Lawton Correctional Facility is under investigation.
Lawton police were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road, for the stabbing call.
A corrections officer said an inmate had been beaten and stabbed by a group of Hispanic inmates, according to the report. The victim was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment of stab wounds to the back and a cut on his forehead.
Security video of the incident showed six inmates attacking the inmate. After the attack, an unidentified inmate was seen mopping up the floor where it happened, the report states. All evidence was cleaned up by the housing unit’s inmates.
Once the victim was treated for his injuries, he was discharged from Memorial and returned to the prison.