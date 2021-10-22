Arrest warrants were issued Thursday for two Lawton Correctional Facility inmates accused of separate stabbings at the prison.
The felony warrants were issued in the Comanche County District Court for Deangelo E. Brack, 24, for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and for possession of a weapon by an inmate, records indicate. Due to three prior felony convictions, he faces up to 30 years for the assault charge and up to 60 years for the weapons charge.
Marquell Williams, 26, received the same charges. With one prior felony conviction, he faces up to 10 years in prison for the assault allegation and between 5 to 20 years for the weapons count.
Brack is accused of the May 20 stabbing of another inmate at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound. According to the warrant affidavit, the victim said he was handing out meals when he saw Brack pull out a prison shank and attacked him, leaving a 1½-inch wound to the back of his upper arm.
Investigators said security video showed Brack swinging and stabbing at the inmate 14 times. He was seen putting something into the trash shortly after the incident, the affidavit states. An 8-inch homemade weapon was found in that can. Another, 6-inch sharpened instrument was found in Brack’s waistband.
Brack has three felony convictions from Oklahoma County: April 2015, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and April 2017, first-degree murder and for possession of contraband in a penal institution for another attack behind bars, records indicate.
Williams is also accused of using a prison-made weapon to stab another inmate twice in the shoulder area on June 1. The victim said he was attacked while in the food line and had to use his tray to defend himself, the affidavit states.
A sharp spike was found in Williams’ cell but investigators are unsure if it was the weapon used in the attack.
Williams was convicted in Tulsa County in January 2015 of robbery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.
There is no information available that the separate attacks are connected in some way.
Both men remain in custody of the private prison located just southeast of Lawton.
