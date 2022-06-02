A Lawton Correctional Facility inmate is accused of shanking a pair of prison guards during a violent April 29 incident.
The inmate claimed he was being attacked after making claims of discrimination and harassment.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Lamone M. Johnson, 24, for two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a count of possession of weapons by an inmate, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, he faces up to 20 years in prison per assault and between 10 to 40 years if convicted of the weapon charge.
Guards were called shortly after 2 p.m. April 29 to Johnson’s cell due to “previous misconducts” and were greeted by an assault, the warrant affidavit states. He was taken into custody after chemical agents were sprayed, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of Inspector General Agent Tommy Stranahan. A 5-inch, metal bladed weapon wrapped in paracord was recovered.
One of the guards suffered puncture wounds to his hand and forearm. A second received staples after he was cut on the back of the head and twice to the right ear as well as a puncture wound to his mid-back, the affidavit states.
Johnson told Stranahan he’d arrived to the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound, on March 10 after serving at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in Mcalester since September 2016. He said he was transgender and diagnosed with gender dysphoria and takes hormone replacement therapy, the affidavit states. He claims the prison staff discriminated against and harassed him, Stranahan stated.
After complaining about the treatment, Johnson said the guards came to his cell and assaulted his cellmate and told him “you’re next,” according to the affidavit. He claimed they slammed his head against the wall and stabbed him with something before he claimed he took the weapon and retaliated, Stranahan stated.
The agent stated an injury to Johnson’s wrist was consistent with being pinched in a set of handcuffs. The responding guards confirmed Johnson’s wrist was pinched in the cuff as he resisted being handcuffed, the affidavit states.
Johnson has prior felony convictions from Oklahoma County: August 2016, lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16 while a youthful offender; and from April 2018 for second-degree burglary, records indicate.