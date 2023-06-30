An Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate was charged Thursday with making a May bomb threat to Great Plains Technology Center.
An Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate was charged Thursday with making a May bomb threat to Great Plains Technology Center.
Investigators said they tracked him down by a cell phone recovered from his cell at North Fork Penitentiary in Sayre.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Trevon Sherrod Pollard, 27, for a count of making a telephone bomb threat, records indicate. With four prior felony convictions, he faces between 12 to 40 years in prison if convicted.
The investigation began May 11 after an employee at the tech center received a phone call shortly after 8:15 a.m. from a blocked phone number. The caller said he “strapped a bomb to a student and was going to detonate it,” the warrant affidavit states.
Search warrants were received and the phone number was discovered to be through AT&T as well as subscriber information and geographical data that showed the call came from the Sayre prison, the affidavit states. Lawton Police Detective Justin Johnson learned the number also called another person over 100 times between May 10-23.
Following leads between associates of the person and ODOC inmates, Pollard was found to be the connection, according to Johnson.
Officials at North Fork were notified that Pollard could be in possession of a contraband phone and a cell search was conducted. A cell phone returning to the phone number and geographical location, Pollard was confirmed as the suspect, according to the affidavit. It appears the threat stemmed from jealousy.
“While reviewing the data, I found a conversation between Trevon Pollard and (the person) in reference to her being social media friends with another male,” Johnson stated. “During the text message correspondence on May 15, 2023, Pollard tells (the person) that, ‘I’m going to tell them that you was activating the bomb on your phone between 9:58-10 a.m.”
Great Plains administration confirmed the person was an active student in the Surgery Tech program, the affidavit states.
Now housed in Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, Pollard has prior felony convictions from Oklahoma County: August 2015, attempted first-degree burglary and robbery with a firearm; November 2021, assault and battery with a deadly weapon; and December 2021, felon in possession of a firearm, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
