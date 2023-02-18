A Lawton Correctional Facility inmate with seven prior convictions is facing more charges after investigators said he was trying to traffic meth while incarcerated.

The case against Delvin D. Scroggins began on Dec. 3, 2022, after a visitor to the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound, Teaira Thompson, was caught passing a package wrapped in black electrical tape to Scroggins during their visit. Inside were broken pieces of multi-colored and crystal-like substances later determined to be methamphetamine.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

