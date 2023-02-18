A Lawton Correctional Facility inmate with seven prior convictions is facing more charges after investigators said he was trying to traffic meth while incarcerated.
The case against Delvin D. Scroggins began on Dec. 3, 2022, after a visitor to the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound, Teaira Thompson, was caught passing a package wrapped in black electrical tape to Scroggins during their visit. Inside were broken pieces of multi-colored and crystal-like substances later determined to be methamphetamine.
Security video showed Thompson and Scroggins sitting in a table and holding hands in the visitation room. According to the affidavit, she and the inmate both looked around the room frequently to see if they were being watched before the package was passed. Scroggins was then seen putting it in his pants.
After being taken into custody, Thompson told investigators she’d gone to visit her friend and give him the package, although she claimed not to know what was inside. She said Scroggins had called her the day before and asked her to pick up the package from Oklahoma City and deliver it to him, the affidavit states.
Thompson, 30, of Spencer, was charged Dec. 7, 2022, in Comanche County District Court with a felony count of bringing contraband into a jail or penal institution. She is free on $10,000 bond.
On Thursday, felony charges of trafficking in illegal drugs and conspiracy to traffic in illegal drugs were filed against Scroggins, 33, records indicate.
Scroggins has seven prior felony convictions from Oklahoma County: August 2010, two counts of first-degree burglary, possession of stolen property, making a false declaration of ownership to a pawnbroker and unauthorized use of a vehicle and April 2013, two counts of second-degree burglary.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.