A Lawton Correctional Facility inmate is accused of beating another inmate with a broom in February that left the man with multiple skull fractures.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Deandre Anthony Johnson, 39, for a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. Due to five prior felony convictions, he faces up to 50 years in prison on top of the time he’s serving, if convicted.
Johnson was accused of the Feb. 28 assault at the prison following an investigation by an agent from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General.
According to the warrant affidavit, Johnson confronted the inmate about allegations of stealing his things when he picked up a large broom and beat the man about the head “multiple times.” Once the man fell to the ground, Johnson was seen on security video punching and kicking him while he was in the fetal position on the floor.
The injured man was treated to a cut to the left side of his head behind the ear and for multiple skull fractures, the affidavit states.
Johnson has been in the Lawton prison since April 2010. He has prior convictions in Oklahoma County: January 2004, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and shooting with intent to kill; December 2008, aggravated assault and battery; and in February 2010 for aggravated assault and battery, court records indicate.