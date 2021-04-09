A prison guard is in hot water after she told investigators that pot smuggled in her pants was for an inmate she’s in a relationship with.
Keyera Lashon Smither, 26, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of bringing contraband into a penal institution, records indicate. The crime is punishable with up to five years behind prison bars.
Lawton police were called March 31 to Lawton Correctional Facility, 8607 SE Flower Mound, after prison investigators learned Smither had been bringing in contraband. A lieutenant among the guards, she’d reported to work.
During an interview with police, she was questioned about her relationship with an unidentified inmate. According to the probable cause affidavit, she was asked if she had any contraband on her at the time and she said “yes.” She then stood up, removed her shirt and reached her hand down the front of her pants before removing a package of marijuana from her pants.
Wrapped in black tape with two lines painted on it, the package of marijuana weighed 151 grams, the affidavit states. She was arrested.
Free on $5,500 bond, Smither returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 2 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.