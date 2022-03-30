ALTUS — An escapee from the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite was taken back into custody Tuesday morning.
Frank Logan, 56, escaped from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections facility Sunday. He was reported missing following the 6 p.m. inmate count. Details of his escape are not available, according to a press release.
A citizen in Altus reported seeing Logan approaching people and asking to use a phone Tuesday morning and called 911, according to a release by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Altus police arrested him without further incident.
Logan has been serving a pair of 60-year prison sentences from Atoka County in October 1988 for felony convictions for kidnapping and domestic assault and battery. He received another 60-year sentence in June 1994 from Bryan County for a prior escape from confinement, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow credited a coordinated effort by investigators from the Office of the Inspector General and state law enforcement agencies to deliver “these ideal results in less than 48 hours.”
“On behalf of the citizens of this state, I want to thank them for their relentless pursuit of this escapee,” he said.
Logan is being held in the Jackson County jail and will face a felony charge of escape from confinement.