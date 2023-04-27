A Lawton Correctional Facility employee is behind bars in Comanche County for allegations he was bringing drugs into the prison.
Savion Carter, 24, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of bringing marijuana into the prison, trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiracy to bring drugs into the prison and use of a communication facility or phone to bring drugs into prison, records indicate.
Carter was arrested April 21 after he’d been discovered with drugs while coming to work at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road. A corrections officer told investigators Carter had the odor of marijuana and discovered a package of it during a pat down, the probable cause affidavit states.
A search of his car was made and four more packages were found. Oklahoma Department of Corrections Agent Travis Crawford stated all the packages contained marijuana.
Carter spoke with Crawford and revealed he’d picked the packages up the day before in Oklahoma City as directed by an unidentified prison inmate, the affidavit states. He said he was going to be paid $5,000. He also admitted to bringing drugs in at least two to three times. A search of Carter’s phone revealed test messages consistent with his story.
While in his interview, Carter presented another package he’d concealed in his buttocks region. Inside the package was more marijuana as well as 29 grams of white meth pills, according to the affidavit.
Held on $50,000 bond, Carter returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 1 for his preliminary hearing conference.
