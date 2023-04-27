A Lawton Correctional Facility employee is behind bars in Comanche County for allegations he was bringing drugs into the prison.

Savion Carter, 24, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of bringing marijuana into the prison, trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiracy to bring drugs into the prison and use of a communication facility or phone to bring drugs into prison, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you