The City of Lawton's newest trust authority set its top priority Friday: Find a contractor to operate the city's youth sports programs.
Part of that process will be helping the City of Lawton create a transition plan to cede control of what is now city youth sports programs to the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority and the entity it hires to run those programs and related facilities.
Trust authority members held their organizational meeting Friday, a little over a week after the City Council set a trust indenture into place creating an entity to oversee youth sports. Its defined duties include operating sports teams, overseeing and maintaining related facilities, and building/managing the new indoor youth sports complex planned for Elmer Thomas Park.
Authority bylaws adopted Friday identified three standing committees, and members said the work of the programs committee must start immediately. That committee is defined as the authority members who will oversee the process to designate the contractor and/or director who will run youth sports and related facilities on a daily basis.
Trust Authority Chairman Brian Henry said Vice Chairman Hossein Moini dubbed the committee the "find the guy committee" because of the importance of what it will do. That includes the steps that will allow the City of Lawton's Parks and Recreation Department to step away from youth sports.
The city now offers football, baseball, softball, volleyball and basketball programs for Lawton youth, most age 12 and under. The intent is that the sports authority will assume control of those programs and the facilities associated with them, to include existing sports fields and contracts for facilities leased from others.
Henry and other trustees had wanted to have those components in place by July 1 for the start of the new fiscal year, but City Manager Michael Cleghorn said he doesn't think that is possible. He said it is more likely the process will take 12-18 months to complete.
"Twelve months is pretty aggressive," Cleghorn said, predicting the transition will take about 18 months, adding that gives city administrators time to look at funding and to move city staff to other positions. "Our job is to make sure it is a seamless transition."
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk, noting city department heads have begun the budget process for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, said that is why the transition process is crucial.
"We need to know what to include in our budget," Burk said, explaining next year's budget is under discussion now by departments.
The men said removing the city from youth sports management will mean savings in areas such as chemicals and maintenance, while allowing employees to be designated to other tasks. Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said activities related to youth sports are minor this time of year, but will begin ramping up as temperatures warm. Summer activities include routine mowing, cleaning and re-striping fields, and time spent on those tasks is time unavailable for parks maintenance.
Moini said the importance of the committee's task is the reason the trust authority's focus should shift. While the majority of discussion in recent years has been on the youth sports complex, today's focus should be on reinventing the youth sports program and its components.
"The facility will come," Moini said of a complex that should be built around sports supported by the community, adding the discussion should be on determining programs "before building a facility."
Henry said he doesn't expect those programs to remain the same over the years, anticipating that as Lawton's youth sports program grows, sports will be added. That is how it works in McKinney, Texas, whose indoor complex influenced Lawton's plan.
"If kids want to do it (a new sport), they set it in place," Henry said, of how McKinney expands youth sports offerings.
Another part of the process will be identifying the money to build the complex, then operate it. Henry said that is why the City of Lawton shouldn't completely cut funding it now allocates to youth sports and maintenance. City officials have said the fees it charges for youth sports don't support programs. James said Parks and Recreation is about "$260,000 in the hole" annually, based on the funds generated by the $25 participant fee versus versus the total cost to the city.