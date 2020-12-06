VACCINE DISTRIBUTION:
PHASE 1 (estimated total, 115,500)
1. Nursing home, assisted living, and long-term care facility staff:
a. Description: Workers in residential health care settings who either work in situations where risk of transmission is high or are at an elevated risk of transmitting the infection to patients at high risk of mortality and severe morbidity. Estimated total, 12,000.
2. Public health staff conducting frontline COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and control activities (including but not limited to nurses, public and private lab personnel, and others with direct contact with the public).
a. Description: Workers in public health care settings who either work in situations where risk of transmission is high, who themselves are unable to avoid exposure to the virus, and who play a critical role in ensuring that those with or suspected of COVID-19 are able to be served by the public health system. Estimated total, 500.
3. Health care workers providing direct inpatient COVID care.
a. Description: Workers in acute/emergency health care settings who work in situations where risk of transmission is high or are at an elevated risk of transmitting the infection to patients at high risk of mortality and severe morbidity. Estimated total, 84,000.
4. Nursing home, assisted living, and long-term care facility residents.
a. Description: Individuals living in residential health care settings that increase their risk of infection and resultant morbidity and mortality. Estimated total, 19,000.
PHASE 2 (estimated total, 763,000)
1. First responders, paid and unpaid (including but not limited to EMTs, paramedics, fire departments, law enforcement, homeland security and emergency managers).
a. Description: Workers who provide emergency services in situations where exposure to infected individuals is unavoidable when rendering necessary immediate care to the public. Estimated total, 10,000.
2. Adults age 65 and older.
a. Description: Older adults, with prioritization placed upon those with multiple comorbid conditions including but not limited to hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic lung disease, chronic liver disease, who are at high risk of mortality and severe morbidity resulting from COVID-19 infection. Estimated total, 635,000.
3. Health care workers:
a. Providing care primarily for adults 65 and older (including but not limited to home health workers);
b. Providing care involving the direct treatment or screening for cases of COVID-19 in outpatient settings (including but not limited to providers in urgent care and primary care
settings);
c. Providing care in other high-risk outpatient settings (including but not limited to health care workers performing aerosolized procedures or the close examination of the nasopharynx such as dentists, respiratory therapists and speech-language pathologists).
Description: Workers in chronic health care settings who either work in situations where risk of transmission is high or are at an elevated risk of transmitting the infection to patients at high risk of mortality and severe morbidity. Estimated total, 67,000.
4. Staff and residents in congregate locations and worksites (including but not limited to homeless shelters, group homes, prisons/jail and manufacturing facilities with limited social distancing capacity).
a. Description: Workers and persons living in congregate settings who are at high risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19 infection. Estimated total, 49,000.
5. Public health staff supporting frontline efforts and state and tribal government leaders (including but not limited to public health clerks, administration and leadership as well as senior state and tribal government officials and staff).
a. Description: Workers whose work is vital to the function of society and the economy, who work without adequate protection while in close proximity with coworkers and members of the public, and who are at high risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19 infection. Estimated total, 2,000.
PHASE 3 (estimated total, 2,522,000)
1. Teachers, students, residents and administrative staff in educational settings (including but not limited to pre-K-12 schools, child care facilities, early childhood facilities, colleges, universities and other post-secondary institutions) as may be eligible for the vaccine (e.g. appropriate ages to receive the vaccine).
a. Description: Workers and students, for which exposure is very difficult to control due to the nature of their institutions, and who serve an important societal role ensuring educational needs are met, with prioritization placed upon those with multiple comorbid conditions including but not limited to hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic lung disease, chronic liver disease, who are at high risk of morbidity and mortality resulting from COVID-19 infection. Estimated total, 1,022,000.
2. Critical infrastructure personnel (“essential business/industry” personnel) as specified in the governor’s third Executive Order.
a. Description: Workers who are at high risk of exposure to, transmission of, and morbidity and mortality resulting from COVID-19 infection. Estimated total, 1,500,000.
PHASE 4
1. All remaining Oklahoma residents.
a. Description: All Oklahoma residents who are at high risk of exposure to, transmission of, and morbidity and mortality resulting from COVID-19 infection. Estimated total, 556,500.
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Draft COVID-19 Vaccine Plan