A 54-year-old man is in jail after he was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl.
Investigators said the previously convicted sex offender admitted to having sex with her but denied it was rape.
Tommy Edward Davis made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of second-degree rape, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, he faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
The 14-year-old girl told investigators she’d met Davis for the first time at the Diamond Shamrock, 202 W. Lee, on Friday. She said she told him her age and he took her to the home at 406 SW Park where she felt “threatened” and “pressured” by Davis to engage in sex acts, according to the probable cause affidavit.
After the sexual activity, she said he made her take a shower and change clothes before asking her to be his “girlfriend,” the affidavit states. She said he’d become distracted and that’s when she made her escape. However, she did leave some personal items inside the house.
Davis spoke with a detective and admitted he met the girl, who he said was a runaway, and engaged with sex acts with her. According to the affidavit, he denied raping the girl.
Davis has prior convictions in Comanche County: November 2011 for sexual battery; and July 2018, for failure to notify address change as a sex offender, records indicate.
Davis, who is held on $100,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. May 17 for his preliminary hearing conference.