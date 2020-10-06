After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Prince of Peace” pageant will get under way at dusk for a single performance on Oct. 17 at the Holy City of the Wichitas.
This will mark the pageant’s 95th anniversary, an event that did not seem likely to happen since its postponement announcement in March. Originally scheduled to be held on April 4 and 11, the celebration was put on hold in order to take protective measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“This is my 53rd year in the play and not doing the play would be heartbreaking,” long-time pageant director Allan Corrales said. “So, I approached the board with an ‘Easter in October’ idea and they accepted it. It’s so important that in the middle of a pandemic and in the middle of a weird year, we’re still able to put this play on and show people that there is still hope and God is still on the throne and he does what he does best — touch people’s hearts and touch the people that attend the play.”
The pageant began in 1926 under the direction of the Rev. Anthony Mark Wallock who persuaded men to carry a piano up into the mountains so that choirs from different Lawton area churches could perform songs in celebration of Easter. Over time the production evolved into a full-fledged pageant known as the Wichita Mountains Easter Pageant, drawing a crowd of 40,000 in 1934.
The first buildings for what became known as the Holy City of the Wichitas were completed by the Federal Works Progress Administration (WPA), which included the walls and gateway to Jerusalem, the Temple Court, Pilate’s judgment hall, the Garden of Gethsemane and the rock shrines.
The cast and crew are made up entirely of volunteers with some helping to keep the production running smoothly behind the scenes, while other volunteers portray angels, disciples, Roman soldiers, Jesus, Mary, Joseph and other biblical characters.
For some, like Shelley Flores, volunteering in the pageant is a family tradition. Flores is a third-generation volunteer who has portrayed Mary for the last 15 years. Flores inherited the position from her mother who held the role for about 20 years and only gave it up when “she couldn’t ride the donkey anymore.”
“It’s more of a family reunion than a pageant,” Flores laughed. “My mom has been in it for over 50 years and my grandma used to be the hostess out here from 1976 to 1980. I started out here at 3 years old in the children’s group.”
Flores said the role of Mary holds a special place in her heart because it was her mother’s role first.
“It’s was my mom’s position and now it’s mine and that makes it a little sentimental for me,” said Flores. “The only advice mom gave me when I was taking over the role was ‘Don’t fall off the donkey.’”
Under normal circumstances, the cast and crew would spend up to six weeks rehearsing and preparing for two shows, but this year the director and board had to limit that time down to four weeks and only one show. Corrales has also dealt with a decreased cast and crew due to the pandemic or some volunteers being forced to stay home due to “bad grades in school.” However, Corrales wants to assure the audience it will still be the “great show and experience” that audiences have come to expect.
“See, the cool thing is, is that we have a script and you get 48 scenes,” Corrales said. “I believe, and the audience can expect to see everything they’ve seen before. As long as I have 12 disciples and half a dozen angels and a dozen crowd members, we can put this program on.”
Corrales also said he has a five-year plan that will culminate in a new script for the 100th anniversary of the pageant in 2025. Corrales said his idea is to improve the show and increase local congregational support from more churches.
“I’ve been working on it for almost five years now,” Corrales said. “I’m redoing the script for the 100th pageant. We’re going to do more music. We’re going to get some church choirs involved in it and do things like they did when Reverend Wallock first started in this. It’ll be an all new show five years from now.”