Since the beginning of the year, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed three anti-transgender bills into law.
The most recent bill requires transgender students in public schools to use restrooms and locker rooms that do not match their gender identity. It is the latest in the state designed to curb the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals.
On June 16, Lawton residents will have the opportunity to hear from members of the LGBTQ+ community during a listening session designed to help identify emerging issues and concerns in the state.
Together Oklahoma is partnering with the City of Lawton, the McMahon Memorial Authority and Oklahoma-born author John Paul Brammer to offer this opportunity.
“Together Oklahoma is a nonpartisan coalition of citizens working together to secure a robust future for our state. We are a grassroots education and advocacy group connecting Oklahoma values to state budget priorities,” Southwest Regional Organizer for Together Oklahoma Katie Applegate said.
The coalition is primarily staffed and funded through the Oklahoma Policy Institute, a non-profit, nonpartisan Oklahoma think tank.
“The Together Oklahoma Listening Session is an opportunity for members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community to express their ideas and views regarding state and local policies and issues. As the outreach advocacy arm of the Oklahoma Policy Institute, the listening session offers an opportunity to hear directly from one of our partner communities for whom we advocate,” Applegate said.
A Lawton native herself, Applegate is excited for the opportunity to open up this discussion in her hometown during LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
“We have amazing partners in the City of Lawton and McMahon Auditorium Authority for this event. Their partnership in bringing the resources and community together to promote dialogue and provide space to listen is truly incredible,” Applegate said. “On top of their partnership, they reached out to the Lawton Community Theatre to provide a musical kick-off. This tie-in was the perfect nod to how the arts, Pride and community have always been intertwined.”
The listening session will be held in conjunction with a reading and question and answer session with another Lawton native, author and columnist JP Brammer.
“It is my privilege to welcome JP Brammer as our featured author. He is back home and sharing his story which I think will encourage others to share their stories as well,” Applegate said.
Currently living in Brooklyn, New York, Brammer attended St . Mary’s Catholic School, Cache Middle School and Lawton High School where his mother Sandra Brammer was a teacher. He later attended the University of Oklahoma.
Brammer is the author of “¡Hola Papi! How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons.”
“I wrote ¡Hola Papi! in the coffee breaks between my other jobs. I was working at NBC News and then Condé Nast writing articles and essays and then, on my own time, working on my first book. It was a happy process since it was sort of like my break from my day jobs, but it took a lot longer than I thought it would considering the general turbulence of the world and other work getting in the way,” Brammer said.
Based on his advice column of the same name, the book is a memoir, essay collection and a series of short stories that reflect on the messiness and struggle of growing up gay in rural Oklahoma.
“I’m proud of where I come from, even if I experienced a lot of difficulties being gay in rural Oklahoma. My hope is that by attending events like these, I can be in community with the people who, in a sense, raised me. I still consider myself an Oklahoman, and I happen to know there are plenty of LGBTQ Oklahomans,” Brammer said.
Applegate hopes that the listening session will be the first step in addressing the policies that have been negatively affecting the LGBTQ+ community in Oklahoma.
“I am excited to listen to their joys, questions and concerns,” Applegate said. “But most of all I am hopeful that everyone will be able to bring their whole selves to the table and feel empowered to change Oklahoma together.”