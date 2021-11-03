A man accused of claiming to be a firefighter and/or a police officer is in jail for allegations he played pretend while pointing a gun he wasn't supposed to have.
Brandon Wilson, 24, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and feloniously pointing a firearm, as well as a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a police officer, records indicate. Each felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Cache police were called around 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the area of 203 N. Elk, and Wilson waved down an officer. He said he’d seen a man and woman arguing in a yard and identified himself as a Lawton firefighter, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Wilson said he’d heard an argument between a man and a woman and went to simmer it down. Instead, he said the man involved charged at him. That’s when, he said, he went inside and got his 9mm handgun and returned to point it at the man because he felt threatened, the affidavit states. The man backed down and he said he called police.
Investigators spoke with the man and woman. The man told police Wilson had identified himself as “LPD,” according to the affidavit.
“He pointed a gun at me,” the man said. “I got this on video!”
The woman said she doesn’t know Wilson and she felt threatened when he came onto their property and pointed the gun at her husband. Another witness who had served in the military told investigators he heard Wilson chamber a round while arguing with the man, the affidavit states. Other witnesses told similar stories.
Police took the gun from Wilson. It was learned he has an active protective order, along with prior convictions from Comanche County in June 2020 for malicious injury to property and possession of a weapon by an inmate, records indicate. Wilson also has an active failure to appear warrant for discharging a firearm into a building.
Investigators learned that Wilson isn’t employed by the fire department; however, he was a student in the fire training academy.
Wilson, who is held on $20,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 10 for his preliminary hearing conference.