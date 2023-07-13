ANADARKO — A presentation planned for July 20 at the Southern Plains Indian Museum will shine a light on a vast collection of Kiowa, Cheyenne, and Arapaho beadwork housed at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

Michael Jordan, associate professor of ethnology at Texas Tech University, will discuss the collection at 6 p.m. at the museum, administered by the U.S. Department of the Interior, Indian Arts and Crafts Board, 801 E. Central in Anadarko. The event is free to the public.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

