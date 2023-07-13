ANADARKO — A presentation planned for July 20 at the Southern Plains Indian Museum will shine a light on a vast collection of Kiowa, Cheyenne, and Arapaho beadwork housed at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
Michael Jordan, associate professor of ethnology at Texas Tech University, will discuss the collection at 6 p.m. at the museum, administered by the U.S. Department of the Interior, Indian Arts and Crafts Board, 801 E. Central in Anadarko. The event is free to the public.
“We are very excited to host him and the unique collection will be of interest to the local communities,” said Bambi Allen, museum curator. “Dr. Jordan will illustrate the origins of the collection, as well as ongoing efforts to understand the unique importance of these beautiful pieces of art and their place in Indian culture.”
The presentation will feature detailed photographs of items, including cradleboards, dresses, and moccasins.
Light refreshments will be served following the presentation courtesy of the Southern Plains Community Arts Association.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.