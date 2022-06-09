Design firm crews are working the length of Cache Road, getting the geotechnical data they need to finish construction designs for a waterline replacement project expected to begin in early 2023.
The Cache Road waterline — new piping to be installed between Northwest 67th Street and Fort Sill Boulevard — is among the capital improvements programs being planned in the community, and one of four that will be funded via funding from revolving loan funds coordinated by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
The project will replace 36-inch and 12-inch segments of waterline along Cache Road, and Jacobs Engineering Consultants was designated by the City Council earlier this year to handle design plans. The firm began gathering geotechnical information last week, boring holes at test sites along the arterial. That work, to continue this week, will cause intermittent traffic disruptions, city officials said.
City Manager Micheal Cleghorn said city officials expect to bid the project in November, so it can move into the construction phase in early 2023.
He said the project will include more than 2 miles of waterline between Northwest 67th Street on its west end and an area near the Armed Services YMCA, on the northern edge of Elmer Thomas Park, on its eastern edge. Part of the project also reflects the ingenuity of city staff, Cleghorn said, crediting Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt with a plan to build a pedestrian bridge over the east branch of Wolf Creek near Lowe’s in the 4400 block of Cache Road.
The bridge will provide pedestrian access over the creek, but it also will give a surface to the new waterline: Rather than tunneling under the creek, the aerial line will be attached to the underside of the bridge.
“It’s cheaper to put an aerial line in and build the bridge than to bore under the channel and lay the line,” Whisenhunt said.
The work will install 36-inch segments of main west of the bridge and 12-inch segments to the east. In addition to the bridge, the project will include a sidewalk on the south side of Cache Road from Northwest 38th Street to Northwest 17th Street, part of the city’s pledge to create more pedestrian-friendly walkways.
The project also reflects life in post-pandemic America, where the prices of construction material and labor has skyrocketed. When the project was first outlined, the estimated cost was $11 million. Whisenhunt said earlier this year that cost is now estimated at $25 million.
Two other water-related projects will be funded through loans from the state revolving loan funds: A water meter replacement program and a new Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.
City administrators have set a $5 million price tag on the first phase of a multi-phase plan to replace aging water meters across the city. They have not said when that work will begin.
Whisenhunt said the first phase will replace 10,000 of the 32,000 digital water meters in Lawton, work that will be done in-house by the Public Utilities Department’s meter services division. Whisenhunt said last month that existing water meters are 13-14 yers old, meaning they are nearing the end of their lives.
“As they get older, efficiencies go down,” he said, adding that contributes to the city’s water loss.
Cleghorn, who has a background in Public Works, said such meters almost never record more water than is used.
“I’ve never seen a water meter read faster than it’s supposed to. It’s always less,” he said, explaining sensors degrade over time, which is why they record less usage.
Whisenhunt said the replacement work is expected to take 12 to 14 months, as city staff replaces meters and the radio systems that allow them to be read electronically, rather than manually.
The SCADA system replacement is something city staff has sought for years, modernizing a system so outdated, replacement parts are difficult to find. The digital system controls all aspects of the city’s water system, from the level of water in towers, to operational controls in the city’s water treatment plants.
“SCADA is the brain that runs the plant,” Whisenhunt said.
It also will be a cost-saving measure: With the modern SCADA, the city will need less employees to operate plants, another benefit in an era where department heads are having trouble recruiting employees.
City administrators began advertising the project in May and expect to have a recommendation for the City Council to consider in July. Engineers have estimated at the cost at $3.5 million to $4.5 million.
City officials also are continuing with explorations to identify water wells.
The work is part of the city’s alternative water effort, launched after an analysis by the design firm Garver concluded wells drilled into the Arbuckle-Timbered Hills aquifer under much of Comanche County was Lawton’s best bet for supplementing water now provided exclusively by lakes Ellsworth, Lawtonka and Waurika, which are affected by drought.
Layne Construction has completed Test Well 1, located in southeast Lawton’s Henderson Park, with officials determining the well is capable of producing 1.5 million gallons a day (mgd) of the 5 mgd the city wants its wells to produce.
Additional wells have proven elusive. Whisenhunt said three other test well sites “came up dry,” and contractors now are trying to identify six to eight new test sites.