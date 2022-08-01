Two former Lawton police officers involved in a fatal shooting in December 2021 learned Monday afternoon they will have a preliminary hearing in November.
Nathan Michael Ronan and Robert Leslie Hinkle made their appearance Monday afternoon in Comanche County District Judge Grant Sheperd’s courtroom in preparation for their preliminary hearing conference. While District Attorney Kyle Cabelka and their attorney Gary James, of Oklahoma City, negotiated with the judge in his office, the two men spoke at a table awaiting the start of the day’s proceedings.
James returned to the courtroom and told Ronan and Hinkle there would be no hearing this day. They are set to return at 9 a.m. Nov. 18 for a preliminary hearing to determine if they will go to trial for first-degree manslaughter allegations.
Several former and current off-duty officers filled the gallery on Monday.
Hinkle and Ronan are accused of killing Quadry Sanders, 29, of Lawton, following an incident at 1806 NW Lincoln on Dec. 5, 2021. The charges follow an investigation by the Lawton Police Department Internal Affairs division and by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Police body camera video showed Sanders come outside of the home following what was reported to be an armed standoff with women and children in the home. Video showed him step out from behind a refrigerator on the porch after exiting through a side door. He is also seen transferring a cap from his right to left hand before stepping back behind the refrigerator.
Following Hinkle’s command to raise his hands, Sanders was shot with the first volley of rounds. While on the ground he is seen raising his right hand again before being struck by another round of shots from Hinkle and Ronan, according to the video.
Twelve bullet wounds to his upper and lower body killed Sanders, according to the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report.
Hinkle and Ronan were charged for the killing on May 6, records indicate.
James said his practice’s focus is in defending police officers. He said, knowing what the officers knew when they arrived, they acted as they should. The night before, Lawton police were called to the same address on the report of Sanders climbing through the window and of firing 16 rounds. He left before police arrived.
When officers were called back Dec. 5, 2021, James said, they were told it was an armed hostage situation involving children. Knowing, at first glance, the video appears damning, he said he plans to offer an extensive, slowed-down breakdown of the video while defending the men and pointing out Sanders’ movements before shots were fired. It’s about action versus reaction, he said.
“What they did they were justified in the use of deadly force,” he said.
James said defending officers in the current climate is “not in vogue.” He calls it his mission to make sure officers aren’t punished for doing their job. He noted there isn’t a racial component to the incident. He noted Hinkle was the officer who fired first and who evidence showed, hit Sanders with at least 11 of his shots fired.
“Did you know Hinkle is a Black man,” he asked. “Is it more sensational … to say police shot an unarmed Black man and leave out the officer who fired is a Black man?”
James also noted that Hinkle and Ronan served in the military and have extensive law enforcement training. He said it all comes down to how you view the video.
“I challenge anyone to slow it down and watch it,” he said.
Cabelka declined to comment.
“I won’t comment on a pending case,” he said.
Ronan and Hinkle were terminated from their positions with the Lawton Police Department on Jan. 7, following an internal investigation.
Ronan was cleared earlier in 2021 for another officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Zonterious Johnson, 24. He was cleared and returned to duty following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Ronan and Hinkle remain free on $25,000 bonds.