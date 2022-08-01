Former officers in court

Former Lawton Police officers Robert Hinkle, left, and Nathan Ronan await the beginning of a Monday preliminary hearing conference. Following an agreement between the prosecution and defense, they will return to court at 9 a.m. Nov. 18 for a preliminary hearing in the Comanche County District Court.

Two former Lawton police officers involved in a fatal shooting in December 2021 learned Monday afternoon they will have a preliminary hearing in November.

Nathan Michael Ronan and Robert Leslie Hinkle made their appearance Monday afternoon in Comanche County District Judge Grant Sheperd’s courtroom in preparation for their preliminary hearing conference. While District Attorney Kyle Cabelka and their attorney Gary James, of Oklahoma City, negotiated with the judge in his office, the two men spoke at a table awaiting the start of the day’s proceedings.

