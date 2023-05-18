ANADARKO — The couple accused of killing and hiding the body of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield is scheduled for an October preliminary hearing together.

On Wednesday, following preliminary hearing conferences, Alysia, 31, and Ivon Neil Adams III, 37, both of Cyril, were scheduled to return to the Caddo County District Court for a preliminary hearing, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

