Lawton Public Schools has suspended a new teacher after he was named in a lawsuit identifying him as one of five school administrators who knew a coach at his former school was sexually abusing female students, but did nothing.
Charles Yackeyonney, hired by Lawton Public Schools to teach this school year, was the Title IX administrator at Ninnekah High School and an assistant girls basketball coach at Ninnekah at the time of the allegation. The lawsuit was filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma by 12 Ninnekah and Friend basketball players. It also charges Yackeyonney was “grooming” a player for a sexual relationship.
The allegations do not involve any LPS students, and were related to the teacher’s role before he was employed by LPS.
In a statement, Lawton Public Schools said it has been in contact with legal counsel regarding the allegations and lawsuit surrounding Yackeyonney.
According to the statement, “At this time, Mr. Yackeyonney has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation. The safety of our students is our number one priority. Because this is a personnel issue, we cannot discuss any further details. We will continue to work with our legal team on any information that would require further action.”
Yackeyonney was hired as a social studies teacher at Eisenhower High School, and began working for the district this school year.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 12 “Jane Does,” all students under the age of 19. Eleven were members of the girls basketball team at Ninnekah High School; the 12th, identified as Jane Doe 1, was a student at Friend Public Schools. The suit, seeking relief on four counts, was filed against Ninnekah and Friend Public Schools, the Grady County sheriff and a former deputy sheriff, and other individuals associated or formerly associated with Ninnekah Public Schools, including the superintendent, high school principal, athletics director, a chaperone for the girls basketball team, and Yackeyonney, who was named Ninnekah’s Title IX coordinator in 2015 and served as assistant girls basketball coach from 2014 until his resignation to move to LPS.
The allegations are linked to Ronald Gene Akins, employed as a teacher and girls basketball coach from 2005 to 2013 at Friend Public School before he moved to Ninnekah Public Schools in 2013. In June, the 54-year-old Akins was charged in Grady County District Court with two counts of felony sexual battery and two counts of felony rape by instrumentation.
According to the lawsuit recently filed, Yackeyonney was among those who were aware of Akins’ sexual misconduct with multiple students. Yackeyonney “had an obligation and a duty to ensure that such discrimination did not occur in the school environment,” it stated. According to the lawsuit, all defendants had “actual knowledge of substantial risk of harm” to Ninnekah female basketball players and took no appropriate action, exposing the women to “a sexually hostile education environment.”
According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe 8 also alleges Yackeyonney pursued her, in an effort to groom her for a sexual relationship When she was under age 18 and working at a local restaurant, she said he would eat the restaurant and leave large cash tips for her, $100 on at least five occasions. According to the lawsuit, he also was in frequent communication with her, sending clothed images of himself asking for her opinion “about his ties, etc.” and sent her memes and images in an attempt to flirt with and establish a relationship with her.