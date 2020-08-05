“When two or more are gathered in my name, I am there in the midst of them,” is a common quote from the Bible, and one that Ellen Driskill believes in whole-heatedly. It was this belief that drove her to organize a prayer walk on Thursday in support of area schools and teachers.
Driskell, a longtime member of Cameron Baptist Church, organized the event with the church’s backing.
“I decided to do this on my own, but Cameron Baptist has supported me,” Driskell said. “I’ve of course been in a lot of prayer through all of this COVID craziness and, realizing that the most powerful tool we have is prayer, I decided to create an opportunity to invite everyone that wanted to come pray to do so…I believe without a doubt it was God inspired.”
This year marks Driskell’s fourth year as a teacher, and though the event is not affiliated with Lawton Public Schools where she serves as a special education resource teacher and K-3rd teacher, the district will be on the prayer list on Thursday.
“This is not an LPS sponsored event, but I want to give people an opportunity to come and pray for the district and the staff,” Driskell said.
The group will gather in Elmer Thomas Park in the parking area at Northwest 2nd Street and Ferris, just beyond the arch lights. There they will engage in prayer for the school district. Following the mass prayer, participants will be handed bookmarks, courtesy of Cameron Baptist, with a list of area schools. They will be asked to walk the track around the park and pray for these schools as they do.
“It’s really a pretty simple, straightforward event, and it’s open to anyone that want to come,” Driskell said.
Driskell said she and her fellow teachers have been preparing for the upcoming school year, taking every precaution to keep their students safe and healthy.
“I know for myself, and the teachers in my building, we’re ready to get back to school. We’re preparing our classrooms and taking all our safety precaution,” Driskell said. “I have been in touch with some of my parents, the ones I can reach, through the summer trying to ensure them that we are doing everything possible to make sure their kids are safe if they choose to come back.”
The prayer walk will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday in Elmer Thomas Park. Everyone is welcome to participate.