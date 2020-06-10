For the faithful, worship can be held anywhere, and while COVID-19 restrictions have kept congregations apart this has been a helpful adaptation. But for many, the separation from the church family — ministers, pastors and fellow congregants — has been difficult, particularly for adult seniors.
Cameron Baptist Church Pastor Mike Teel has found a unique way to keep these elderly members connected to the church — prayer parades.
Teel took inspiration from an unlikely source, fifth-grade graduations.
“The teachers and parents were doing these parades for the fifth-grade promotions to middle school. We’d been asking about what we could do for our senior adults, obviously we didn’t want to expose them to anything. So I thought if they can do that, we can do that with our senior adults,” Teel said.
So the pastor set about organizing with other church leaders and soon the plans for a prayer parade came together. With a recently purchased van Teel and five other members of the church set out to bring a little spiritual relief to elder members of the congregation, some of whom had been self-quarantining in their homes for 12 weeks.
With an old guitar and a desire to bring joy, the group drove through neighborhoods visiting nine members of the congregation who were stuck in their homes. They gathered on front lawns, sang hymns, said prayers and took requests.
“Everyone we went to had one or two prayer requests,” Teel said. “I think they loved it. I got responses last week from some of their children thanking us for checking on their mom or dad.”
One congregant’s son, who lives in Dallas, called Teel to tell him how much his mother got out of the visit.
“I told him we got even more out of it than they did,” Teel said. “It was encouraging for us to be out there. I mean, these are the guys that built the church so for them to not be able to come to the church is hard.”
On Sunday, Cameron Baptist Church held its first in-person service since the church closed its doors in mid-March during the initial outbreak of COVID-19. Teel suspects that there were maybe two adult seniors in attendance, with the majority choosing to remain in isolation for their own safety. So this week, Teel and his team returned held another prayer parade.
“(The congregation) is probably right around 800 people, now that was pre-COVID-19, who knows what we will look like after. But maybe 25 percent of that or more is senior adults,” Teel said. “Most churches today are still being supported by their senior adult population. Even through COVID-19 they were the ones there with the finances, sending in checks.”
The prayer parades were a small way for the church family to return that support, Teel said.
“It was a jovial time. They were just excited to see someone from church,” Teel said. “ It was really a lot of fun for everyone.”