A Wednesday night prank call about a man killing his mother led to a wild goose chase that took the investigation on the east and west sides of Lawton, over the internet and to an IP address in New Orleans, La.
Lawton Police Officer Kendra Hallagin reported being called shortly after 6:15 p.m. to 1810 NW Euclid regarding a man who’d shot his mother with a revolver. According to the report, dispatch advised that he’d put the gun on the counter and was performing CPR.
However, Hallagin arrived to find the house vacant. The caller was no longer on the line, according to the dispatcher. The officer asked that the phone number for the call be pinged and arriving officers joined a door-to-door home check in the 1800 block of Northwest Euclid, the report states. No one said they heard gunshots and no blood was found.
Officers then checked out all of the available locations that included 810 Euclid. From the west to east side, no crime scene was found.
While attempting to ping the cellphone, it was learned the call most likely was made over the internet, the report states. Fidelity Internet told police that a trace would not be made without a court order. City of Lawton Information Technology assisted with pinging the phone to an IP address in New Orleans, La.
"We reached out to several outside agencies," said Sgt. Brad Delozier.
The incident could be considered an example of "Swatting." It's called that due to the intent, through false reporting an emergency with the intent of getting a SWAT Team response to a location where no emergency exists.