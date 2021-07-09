A power outage prompted by snakes has affected operations at the City of Lawton's southeast water treatment plant.
Problems caused by the power outage may result in low water pressure for residents in east Lawton.
The outage that began about 2 a.m. today affected both the southeast water plant and the wastewater treatment plant, both located southeast of Lawton.
David Hastings, superintendent of water/wastewater, said the power outage at the PSO substation affected both plants. Although generators were initiated to compensate for the power loss, the water treatment plan programmable logic controls (PLC) were compromised, to the point of shutting down the water plant to make repairs.
Hastings said the PLC controls the plants raw water and chemical feed systems, both critical components of making safe drinking water. Necessary repairs mean replacing the PLC, then reprogramming it, work expected to be achieved today.
"All startup procedures are being followed, and water from treatment processes will be back in service once water quality has been achieved," he said in a statement.
Hastings said the wastewater treatment plant remained on generator power as of mid-morning, to allow PSO to complete its repairs. That plant was not affected by the power loss, he said.
Hastings said as PSO crews were replacing high voltage arrestors (protective devices for limiting voltage to protect from power surges) through the substation, the water plants were being "back-fed around the substation." The plants were to be switched back to normal power when PSO completed its work.
Tim Hushbeck, external affairs manager for PSO, said the problem was caused by two snakes, who had climbed onto power equipment.
The southeast water treatment plant, with a 10 million gallon a day treatment capacity, is one of two that provide water to Lawton. The city's major water plant is located in Medicine Park and is capable of producing 40 million gallons of water a day.